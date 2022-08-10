SPRING HILL — Five Lady Broncos were first-team selections on the Tri-County Spotlight Softball Team.
Spring Hill, 19-3, captured the Class 5A regional title with a 5-2 victory against Shawnee Heights for a second straight trip to the state tournament.
Senior pitcher Maggie McNally, sophomore infielder Mya January, freshman outfielder Jaleigh White, senior infielder Riahn Pinkerton and senior outfielder Coral Callen were first-team selections for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.
McNally was 12-1 on the mound with a 2.71 earned-run average. She struck out 76 batters in 59 innings pitched. She helped herself at the plate, batting .433 with six doubles, three triples and a home run. McNally drove in 25 runs with 16 runs scored. She was the Spotlight pitcher of the year. (See related story)
January batted .388 with an on-base percentage of .512. She had eight doubles and six home runs, driving in 24 runs with 35 runs scored.
White batted .507 with an on-base percentage of .582. She had eight doubles, three triples and five home runs. White drove in 21 runs with 27 runs scored. She drew 12 bases on balls.
January and White were Co-Spotlight players of the year. (See related story)
Pinkerton hit .358 with five doubles, a triple and a home run. She drove in 15 runs with 27 runs scored.
Callen hit .429 with a triple. She drove in nine runs with 11 runs scored.
The Class 3A state runner-up Prairie View Lady Buffalos had three first-team selections with pitcher Emma Chambers, catcher Rylee Boone and infielder Braxton Stainbrook.
Chambers, a junior, was 8-1 with a 1.28 earned-run average. She struck out 68 in 71 innings pitched.
Boone batted .451 with 11 doubles and two triples. She drove in 17 runs with a team-high 29 runs scored.
Stainbrook, a senior, hit .488 with 14 doubles, five triples and a home run. She drove in a team-leading 26 runs with 26 runs scored.
Kate Ediger, Paola, senior, was a first-team selection at infield. Ediger batted .403 with six doubles, two triples and two home runs. She drove in 16 runs with 16 runs scored.
Bryn Grandon, Paola, senior, was a first-team selection at outfield. Grandon hit .316 with a double and four home runs. She drove in 13 runs with eight runs scored.
Mia Wilson, Louisburg, senior, was a first-team selection at utility. Wilson batted .414 with four doubles and a home run. She drove in a team-leading 24 runs and scored 10 runs. She pitched in 10 games for the Lady Cats with eight starts.
Vanessa Murray, Spring Hill, senior, was a second-team selection at pitcher. She was 8-2 with a 3.30 earned-run average, striking out 76 in 59 innings pitched.
Bella Stolle, Prairie View, earned second-team honors at pitcher. She was 5-0 with a 3.00 earned-run average, striking out 12 in 21 innings pitched.
Ava Kehl, Paola, junior, was second team catcher. Kehl batted .283 with four doubles and six home runs. She drove in 17 runs and had nine runs scored.
Rain Stainbrook, Prairie View, freshman, was named second team at infield. Stainbrook hit .412.
Kyia Fuller, Paola, senior, was a second-team selection at infield. She drove in nine runs with nine runs scored. Fuller had 49 put outs and two double plays.
Grace Bishop, Spring Hill, senior, earned second-team honors at infield. She batted .316 with six doubles and a home run.
Brooklyn McClendon, Osawatomie, sophomore, was second team at infield.
Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, freshman, was named second team at outfield. She hit .409 with four doubles and two home runs.
Kenzie Minden, Osawatomie, sophomore, was second team at outfield.
Krislyn Hadlock, Paola, freshman, earned second team honors at outfield. Hadlock batted .312.
Grace Young, Osawatomie, senior, was a second-team selection at utility.
First Team
Pitcher — Maggie McNally, Spring Hill, SR
Pitcher — Emma Chambers, Prairie View, JR
C — Rylee Boone, Prairie View
Infield — Mya January, Spring Hill, SO
Infield — Braxton Stainbrook, Prairie View, SR
Infield — Kate Ediger, Paola, SR
Infield — Riahn Pinkerton, Spring Hill, SR
Outfield — Jaleigh White, Spring Hill, FR
Outfield — Coral Callen, Spring Hill, SR
Outfield — Bryn Grandon, Paola, SR
Utility — Mia Wilson, Louisburg, SR
Second Team
Pitcher — Vanessa Murray, Spring Hill, SR
Pitcher — Bella Stolle, Prairie View
C — Ava Kehl, Paola, JR
Infield — Rain Stainbrook, Prairie View, FR
Infield –Kyia Fuller, Paola, SR
Infield — Grace Bishop, Spring Hill, SR
Infield — Brooklyn McClendon, Osawatomie, SO
Outfield — Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, FR
Outfield — Kenzie Minden, Osawatomie, SO
Outfield — Krislyn Hadlock, Paola, FR
Utility — Grace Young, Osawatomie, SR
Honorable Mention
Pitcher — Izzy Moreland, Louisburg, SO
Pitcher — Grace Young, Osawatomie, SR
Pitcher — Madison Bell, Paola, SR
C — Delaney Hill, Spring Hill, JR
C — Jaiden Berry, Osawatomie
Infield — Marissa January, Spring Hill, FR
Outfield — Eden Troxel, Paola, JR
Outfield — Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie, SR
Utility — Blaire Sommer, Spring Hill
All-Frontier League
First Team
Pitcher — Maggie McNally, Spring Hill, SR
Infield — Mya January, Spring Hill, SO
Second Team
Infield — Mia Wilson, Louisburg, SR
Infield — Kate Ediger, Paola, SR
Outfield — Jaliegh White, Spring Hill, FR
Honorable Mention
Pitcher — Izzy Moreland, Louisburg, SO
Pitcher — Madison Bell, Paola, SR
Pitcher — Vaness Murray, Spring Hill, SR
Catcher — Ava Kehl, Paola, JR
Catcher — Delaney Hill, Spring Hill, JR
Infield — Hanna Billesbach, Paola, SR
Infield — Kyia Fuller, Paola, SR
Infield — Grace Bishop, Spring Hill, SR
Outfield — Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, FR
Outfield — Krislyn Hadlock. Paola, FR
Outfield — Eden Troxel, Paola, JR
Outfield — Bryn Grandon, Paola, SR
Utility — Izzy Moreland, Louisburg, SO
All-Pioneer League
First Team
Catcher — Rylee Boone, Prairie View
Infield — Braxton Stainbrook, Prairie View
Infield — Rain Stainbrook, Prairie View
Utility — Grace Young, Osawatomie
Second Team
Pitcher — Emma Chambers, Prairie View
Infield — KJ Gregg, Prairie View
All-State Class 5A
First Team
Outfield — Maggie McNally, Spring Hill, SR
Honorable Mention — Jaleigh White, Spring Hill, FR
All-State Class 3A
First Team
Catcher — Rylee Boone, Prairie View
Infield — Braxton Stainbrook, Prairie View
Honorable Mention — Rain Stainbrook, Prairie View
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.