Jerynce Brings Plenty of Louisburg pushes the pace in the 4x800-meter relay. Brings Plenty placed third in the 3,200-meter run, sixth in the 1,600-meter run and seventh with the 4x800-meter relay team.
Landon Taylor of Paola finishes strong in the 110-meter high hurdles at the Frontier League meet in Baldwin City. Taylor won a pair of state medals for the Panthers, placing eighth in the 110-meter hurdles and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Members of the Louisburg boys track and field team pose for pictures with the Class 4A regional championship trophy. The Wildcats were runner-up at state, finishing just half a point from the state championship. It was the program’s third state team trophy in three years.
Logan Beckman and Caden George of Spring Hill push the pace in the 3,200-meter run with Luke Hebert of Osawatomie at their heels. Beckman placed third in the 3,200-meter run in the Class 5A state meet. George placed sixth with the Broncos’ 4x400-meter relay team. Hebert qualified for the Class 3A state meet in the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run.
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, soars toward the bar in the pole vault. Caplinger cleared 15 feet for first place in the Class 4A state track and field meet.
File Photo
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, soars toward the bar in the pole vault. Caplinger cleared 15 feet for first place in the Class 4A state track and field meet.
File Photo
Prairie View’s Stevie McGuire takes flight in the long jump. He placed first in the triple jump at the Class 3A state meet with a personal record leap of 43 feet, 11 inches.
File Photo
Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, prepares to let the shot put fly. Vincent won three state medals for the Wildcats. He placed third in the shot put, fifth in the discus and sixth in the javelin.
File Photo
Jerynce Brings Plenty of Louisburg pushes the pace in the 4x800-meter relay. Brings Plenty placed third in the 3,200-meter run, sixth in the 1,600-meter run and seventh with the 4x800-meter relay team.
File Photo
Landon Taylor of Paola finishes strong in the 110-meter high hurdles at the Frontier League meet in Baldwin City. Taylor won a pair of state medals for the Panthers, placing eighth in the 110-meter hurdles and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Submitted Photo
Members of the Louisburg boys track and field team pose for pictures with the Class 4A regional championship trophy. The Wildcats were runner-up at state, finishing just half a point from the state championship. It was the program’s third state team trophy in three years.
File Photo
Logan Beckman and Caden George of Spring Hill push the pace in the 3,200-meter run with Luke Hebert of Osawatomie at their heels. Beckman placed third in the 3,200-meter run in the Class 5A state meet. George placed sixth with the Broncos’ 4x400-meter relay team. Hebert qualified for the Class 3A state meet in the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run.
LOUISBURG — The Louisburg track and field team, and the Class of 2023, left their mark on the Wildcats history books.
The Louisburg Wildcats were runner-up in the Class 4A state team standings, scoring 87 points. The Wildcats were half a point from the state championship. Andale won the team title with 87.5 points.
It was the third state trophy for the Louisburg High School Class of 2023.
Louisburg was runner-up this season. The team placed third in 2022. The Wildcats were the Class 4A state champions in 2021.
Louisburg graduating seniors may have made it four trophies in four years. No one will ever know. Louisburg never got that chance when the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Louisburg Wildcats won the Class 4A regional championship at Shawnee Mission North. Mason Dobbins won the high jump and the 110-meter high hurdles. Louisburg ran away with the Frontier League meet at Baldwin City as Dobbins broke the school record in the high jump and the 4x100-meter relay team broke the school record and league meet record.
Dobbins, Louisburg, cleared 6-6 for first place in the high jump at the Class 4A state track and field meet. He was runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, went over the bar at 15-0 for first place in the pole vault.
Stevie McGuire, Prairie View, won the Class 3A state triple jump with a personal record mark of 43-11.
Cooper Wingfield, Louisburg, was runner-up in the pole vault.
Wildcat Nathan Vincent won three state medals. He placed third in the shot put. Vincent was fifth in the discus and finished sixth in the javelin.
Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, won a pair of state medals for the Wildcats. He placed third in the 3,200-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run.
Wildcat sprinters Caden Caplinger, Colyer Wingfield, Ashton Moore and Dobbins placed third in the 4x100-meter relay.
Nathan Apple, Louisburg, was fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles. He placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Wildcat runners Hunter Heinrich, Blaise Vohs, Colyer Wingfield, Ethan Ptacek placed fourth in the 4x400-meter relay.
Logan Beckamn, Spring Hill, placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run at the Class 5A state track and field meet.
Seth Oberkrom, Jack Gisel, Calen George and Alexi Gisel of Spring Hill ran down state medals with a sixth-place performance in the 4x400-meter relay.
Carter Meek, Spring Hill, was eighth in the shot put.
Landon Taylor, Paola, finished eighth in the 110-meter high hurdles and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Blaise Vohs, Myles Vohs, Heinrich, and Brings Plenty of Louisburg placed seventh in the 4x800-meter relay.
Brody Stewart, Paola, placed seventh in the javelin.
JJ Crawford, Paola, was eighth in the long jump.
Class 5A Boys State Qualifiers
Javelin — Miles Pankey, Spring Hill, 11th
100 — Jack Gisel, Spring Hill, 12th
4x800 — Spring Hill, 12th
High jump — Cooper D’Albini, Spring Hill, 14th
Class 4A Boys State Qualifiers
Shot put — Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, ninth; Jett Osbern, Paola, 16th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.