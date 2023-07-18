LOUISBURG — The second annual Louisburg Stampede featured mutton bustin’, bareback riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, breakaway roping, saddle broncs, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding, trick riding and even a rainbow.
Liberty Cunningham, 12, Louisburg, showed off some of her trick riding for her hometown crowd during the rodeo held at Lewis-Young Park on Saturday, July 1.
Cunningham has traveled the country showing off her trick riding skills in Las Vegas, North Dakota and Pennsylvania.
Liberty performed horse riding tricks like the side layout, one-foot stand, over the neck, Cossack death drag and hippodrome stand.
The Louisburg Stampede was put on by Rodeo Gold Productions in Louisburg. The rodeo was sanctioned by the United Rodeo Association and the Missouri Rodeo Cowboys Association. Members of the McKellips family operate Rodeo Gold Productions.
Jameson Judd Leslie of Paola placed first in the mutton bustin’ with a score of 46. Layton Town of Louisburg was runner-up with a score of 45. Bo Becker of Louisburg was third. Leslie, Town and Becker won belt buckles for their performances.
Colson Peterson of Louisburg gets extra style points for waving to the crowd during his mutton bustin’ ride.
Jake McKellips won the saddle broncs competition with a score of 74. Jack Pittman was runner-up with a 70. Judd Pope placed third in the event.
Joe Hall won the bull riding event, putting in his eight seconds for a first-place score of 71.
Ruby Espey placed first in the breakaway calf roping with a time of 2.7. Jennifer Duncan was second win 2.8. Sydney Herrin placed third. Kate Brisbane finished in fourth place. Lynsay North was fifth.
Sami Oday of Stewartsville, Mo., won the barrel racing with a time of 12.387. Camy Gheer of Centerville, Iowa, was second in 12.516. Baylie Moon of Lawrence placed third. Jenna Britton was fourth. Shelby Wiseman finished fifth.
Casey Hayes of Emporia and Clay Foltz of Wamego placed first in team roping with a time of 5.8. Ryan Tharp of Davis City, Iowa, and Donnie McNeese of Bethany, Mo., were runner-up in 6.7. Cash Tharp of Davis City, Iowa, and Chad Kimbrough of Drexel, Mo., placed third. Wyatt Miller and Jake Laughlin, both from Lone Jack, Mo., placed fourth.
Landon Koehn of Belton, Mo., won the calf roping with a time of 9.4. Brody Tunks of King City, Mo., placed second.
Travis Durfey of Savannah, Mo., placed first in the over-40 calf roping with a time of 9.1. Gar Herrin was second. Gene Crouse placed third. Scotty Shelton of Lone Jack, Mo., was fourth.
Cooper Belt of Pomona, Kan., had a time of 14.6 for first place in the steer wrestling event.
Levi Nichols of La Cygne competed in the calf roping event.
Paola cowboy Kevin Wiseman competed in the over-40 calf roping.
Ray Belt of Osawatomie and Cooper Belt of Pomona, Kan., competed in the team roping.
Callie Williamson of Paola rode in the barrel racing event.
Jake Drews of Paola competed in the bull riding competition. The event also featured Jace Hensley of Paola.
Kendahl Jacobson of Paola competed in the breakaway roping event. The event also featured Callie Williamson of Paola, Shelby Whitman of La Cygne and Colby Kimbrough of Drexel, Mo.
Jake Robison of La Cygne and Jack Joeckel of Paola competed in the saddle broncs event..
