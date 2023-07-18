230719_mr_rodeo_01

LOUISBURG — The second annual Louisburg Stampede featured mutton bustin’, bareback riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, breakaway roping, saddle broncs, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding, trick riding and even a rainbow.

Liberty Cunningham, 12, Louisburg, showed off some of her trick riding for her hometown crowd during the rodeo held at Lewis-Young Park on Saturday, July 1.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

