LOUISBURG — The Lady Cat soccer team won its first five games to open the season and notched one of its goals by winning more than 10 games.
Louisburg nearly made it five straight Class 4-1A state soccer tournament appearances, falling to Topeka-Hayden in the regionals in a heartbreaking 1-0 shutout. Louisburg was seeded No. 2 in the state playoffs before running into Topeka-Hayden.
The Lady Cats were 13-5 on the season, competing in a very tough Frontier League schedule against Spring Hill, Piper, Eudora and Bonner Springs.
Louisburg senior goalie Sierra Hahn made 55 saves on the season, posting eight shutouts. She was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Soccer Team goalie of the year. (See related story)
Lady Cat senior outside midfielder Reese Johnson helped push the attack, finishing the season with a team-leading eight assists. She also added nine goals. Johnson was the Spotlight player of the year. (See related story)
Alexis Hampton, Louisburg, sophomore, was a first-team selection. Hampton, a forward, led the Lady Cats with 16 goals. She had two assists.
Hailey Sword, Louisburg, sophomore, was a first-team selection. She was a midfielder for the Lady Cats.
Louisburg sophomore midfielder Lola Edwards was named to the first team. She scored five goals and added five assists.
Adyson Ross, Louisburg, junior, a first-team selection, was one of the shutdown defenders for the Lady Cats. Ross was assigned to the opponent’s top offensive players.
It was the final season for Louisburg coach Kyle Conley, who coached the boys and girls soccer programs for seven years.
Conley led the girls team to five regional titles, two fourth-place finishes at state and two runner-up performances. The Lady Cats were 82-35-3 with a record of 42-19-3 against Frontier League schools.
Spring Hill Lady Broncos: junior Payton Vogelbacher, senior Mackenzie Hood, junior Veronica Farris, senior Brooke Powell, senior Cate Milroy and sophomore Jessica Russo were first-team selections.
Tri-County Spotlight Girls Soccer
First Team
Sierra Hahn, Louisburg, SR ale
Payton Vogelbacher, Spring Hill., JR
Reese Johnson, Louisburg, SR
Mackenzie Hood, Spring Hill, SR
Regan Downes, Spring Hill, SR
Alexis Hampton, Louisburg, SO
Veronica Farris, Spring Hill, JR
Brooke Powell, Spring Hill, SR
Hailey Sword, Louisburg, SO
Cate Milroy, Spring Hill, SR
Lola Edwards, Louisburg, SO
Adyson Ross, Louisburg, JR
Jessica Russo, Spring Hill, SO
Honorable Mention
Avery Young, Spring Hill, SO
Rowan Yows, Louisburg, FR
Olivia Infante, Spring Hill, SO
Bree Gassman, Louisburg, JR
Izzy Farris, Spring Hill, SO
All-Frontier League
First Team
Sierra Hahn, Louisburg, SR
Payton Vogelbacher, Spring Hill., JR
Reese Johnson, Louisburg, SR
Mackenzie Hood, Spring Hill, SR
Regan Downes, Spring Hill, SR
Second Team
Alexis Hampton, Louisburg, SO
Veronica Farris, Spring Hill, JR
Brooke Powell, Spring Hill, SR
Hailey Sword, Louisburg, SO
Cate Milroy, Spring Hill, SR
Lola Edwards, Louisburg, SO
Jessica Russo, Spring Hill, SO
Honorable Mention
Avery Young, Spring Hill, SO
Adyson Ross, Louisburg, JR
Rowan Yows, Louisburg, FR
Olivia Infante, Spring Hill, SO
Bree Gassman, Louisburg, JR
Izzy Farris, Spring Hill, SO
KHSCA 4-1A All-State
First Team
Reese Johnson, Louisburg, SR
Lola Edwards, Louisburg, SO
Alexis Hampton, Louisburg, SO
Second Team
Sierra Hahn, Louisburg, SR
Hailey Sword, Louisburg, SO
Adyson Ross, Louisburg, JR
