LOUISBURG – Team manager Shayla Aye was introduced as the Louisburg Lady Cats' “Sixth Man” on senior night.
Aye has been a team manager for the program the past four years.
She loves basketball and is a valuable asset to the team. During senior night for Louisburg against Eudora on Tuesday, Feb. 18, Aye got to live out her varsity basketball dreams.
Not only did she get into the game late in the fourth quarter, Aye had a steal and later made a basket for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
Louisburg was outscored 17-0 to open the game and lost a tough one to Eudora by a final of 56-33.
Following the game the Louisburg Lady Cats honored seniors Shayla Aye, Haley Cain and Sydni Keagle.
Teammates lined up to give Aye a hug, sharing in the moment with her.
Madilyn Melton got the Lady Cats on the scoreboard with a layup on a great pass from Delaney Wright, making it 17-2 with 1:45 left in the first quarter.
Alyse Moore made a basket as Louisburg made it 19-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Louisburg was held to seven points in the second quarter. Melton sank two field goals. Moore hit a pair of free throws. Wright sank one free throw.
Wright hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Lady Cats posted 11 points in the frame.
Aye sank her basket in the fourth quarter, helping the Lady Cats post another 11 points.
Brooklyn Diederich sank a 3-pointer. Melton made two field goals and two free throws.
Melton led Louisburg with 12 points. She made five field goals and a pair of free throws.
Moore and Wright each had seven points.
Aye, Keagle and Diederich also scored for Louisburg.
The Louisburg Lady Cats lost a close game against the Spring Hill Lady Broncos on winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 14, 44-31.
Both teams scored 12 points in the first quarter. Spring Hill held a one-point lead at the intermission with a 7-6 edge in the second quarter.
The Lady Broncos outscored the Lady Cats 12-6 in the third and 12-7 in the fourth quarter.
Melton scored 13 points for Louisburg. She made five field goals and two free throws.
Adyson Ross, Cain, Diederich and Moore also scored for the Lady Cats.
Allisyn Frank posted a game-high 23 points for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos. She made eight field goals and five free throws.
Makayla Popovich, Cate Milroy, Tessa Dawson, Paige Cooper and Kaylee Oakes also scored for Spring Hill.
