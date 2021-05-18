LOUISBURG — Olivia Barber had three assists and Lexi Hampton scored two goals to lead the Louisburg Lady Cat soccer team to a one-goal victory against Bonner Springs.
Louisburg led 4-1 in the second half but had to hold on in a 4-3 victory Thursday, May 7.
The Lady Cats improved to 9-5 on the season with the victory.
Hampton opened the game with a goal for the early 1-0 lead.
Bonner Springs tied the game with a late first-half goal.
Reece Johnson and Hampton had quick goals in the second half, giving Louisburg a 3-1 lead.
Barber had assists on three of the Lady Cats’ four goals. She was a dominant presence at midfield.
Lola Edwards got a rebound in front of the Bonner Springs goal and put a shot in the back of the net to push the lead to 4-1.
Bonner Springs would not go quietly, scoring twice to make it a one-goal game in the second half.
Louisburg goalie Sierra Hahn was injured late in the second half, going for a save.
Macy Lemke entered the game and took over in goal for Hahn. She made two key saves to help the Lady Cats notch the victory.
