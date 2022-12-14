Kaven Bartlett, a Louisburg senior, signs a national letter of intent to wrestle for Newman University. Pictured with Bartlett are (in front, from left) his mother, Angela, and his sister, Kallee; (back row) his father, Jason.
LOUISBURG – Kaven Bartlett, a three-time Tri-County Spotlight Wrestling Team selection, is taking his passion for wrestling to Newman University.
Bartlett, a Wildcat senior, recently signed a national letter of intent to wrestle at Newman University. He was joined by family, friends and coaches during a ceremony at Louisburg High School.
“Wrestling at the college level has been my dream since I was little,” Bartlett said. “I feel quite honored to have the chance to compete at this level.”
Bartlett started wrestling in kids club when he was 4. He was involved in several sports growing up, but wrestling was his sport.
“My dad had me involved in multiple sports when I was young, and wrestling became my favorite,” Bartlett said. “I have wrestled 14 years.”
He loves to get on the mat and compete.
It is just you against the person on the other side of the mat, Bartlett said.
“My favorite part about wrestling is the competitiveness,” he said. “Wrestling is a one-versus-one format. You can’t rely on someone else to help you.”
One has to train to be physically fit to wrestle, Bartlett said, but there is a lot of the sport that requires another kind of strength.
“A big thing about wrestling is your mental strength,” he said. “A wrestling match is truly determined before the match even starts. It is all about how much you believe in yourself.”
He is a four-year letter winner for the Louisburg Wildcat wrestling program.
Bartlett is not just a great wrestler, but also a great teammate and person, Louisburg coach Robert Bovaird said.
“I am so proud of Kaven for taking this step to the next level in his wrestling career,” Bovaird said. “It is huge because it shows the other kids in the program, from the youth level up through the high school level, that there are opportunities available with wrestling. Newman University is an NCAA Division-II wrestling program, and you will find that there are outstanding wrestlers at all levels in the collegiate programs, from junior college to NAIA to the NCAA D-I and D-II levels.
“Kaven has been a leader on and off the mat for us since he got into high school,” Bovaird said. “As a freshman, he was wrestling varsity and winning tournament medals, nearly qualifying for state. He made it to sub-state his sophomore year, and then as a junior was a regional finalist and a state semi-finalist. He gets the job done in the classroom, and he invests his time outside of the sport making himself a better person, whether it's sports, academics, or being a good citizen.”
Bartlett has been visiting college campuses for the past year, weighing their academic and athletic programs.
He was also looking for a place to call home.
“One of the most important things I was looking for was which community felt most like home,” he said. “Over time, I eventually got my options down to two colleges. After several visits and watching both teams compete, I chose Newman University.”
Bartlett is a three-time Spotlight wrestling team selection. He was a second-team selection last season. Bartlett was 28-11, placing sixth at 126 pounds in the Class 4A state tournament.
He was a second-team selection as a sophomore with a record of 21-15 at 126 pounds.
During his freshman year, Bartlett went 28-12 at 113 pounds. He was a second-team Spotlight selection.
Bartlett plans on double majors in radiology technician and sonography. Kaven is the son of Jason and Angela Bartlett of Louisburg.
