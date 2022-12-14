221214_mr_spt_bartlett

Kaven Bartlett, a Louisburg senior, signs a national letter of intent to wrestle for Newman University. Pictured with Bartlett are (in front, from left) his mother, Angela, and his sister, Kallee; (back row) his father, Jason.

 Submitted Photo

LOUISBURG – Kaven Bartlett, a three-time Tri-County Spotlight Wrestling Team selection, is taking his passion for wrestling to Newman University.

Bartlett, a Wildcat senior, recently signed a national letter of intent to wrestle at Newman University. He was joined by family, friends and coaches during a ceremony at Louisburg High School.

