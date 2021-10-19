OTTAWA — Quarterback Declan Battle threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown for the Louisburg Wildcats in a commanding 40-13 victory against the Ottawa Cyclones.
After starting the season 1-3, Louisburg has won three straight games with the win at Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 15.
The Wildcats were opportunistic, taking advantage of great field position after a botched punt by the Cyclones and cashing in on a fumble.
Battle opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Mason Dobbins. Layne Ryals’ kick made it 7-0 in the first quarter.
The Louisburg defense held Ottawa, forcing a punt. Ottawa had a bad snap, and Louisburg recovered the ball at the Cyclones’ 14-yard line.
Louisburg capitalized with a 5-yard touchdown run by Kolby Kattau for a 13-0 lead.
Nathan Vincent recovered an Ottawa fumble, giving Louisburg the ball at the Cyclones’ 39-yard line.
Louisburg took advantage again, scoring on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Battle to Dobbins.
Wildcat running back Ashton Moore had a touchdown run to cap a second-quarter drive, increasing the lead to 26-0 with 7:27 left in the half.
Ottawa got on the scoreboard with a 77-yard touchdown run.
Battle ran for a 9-yard touchdown to answer the score for the Wildcats. Ryals’ kick was good, making it 33-6.
Isaiah Whitley caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Battle in the fourth quarter. Ryals’ kick was good.
Ottawa had the final touchdown of the night, but it was not enough in the 40-13 loss.
The Louisburg Wildcats are home for senior night against the Paola Panthers on Friday, Oct. 22.
