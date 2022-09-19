Battle has four touchdowns in 41-13 victory for Wildcats Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Louisburg quarterback Declan Battle finds a hole in the line on a 34-yard touchdown run against Baldwin on Friday, Sept. 16. Submitted Photo Louisburg wideout Wyatt Holland turns up field for a nine-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISBURG — Wildcat quarterback Declan Battle ran for two touchdowns and threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead Louisburg to a 41-13 victory against Baldwin on Friday, Sept. 16.Louisburg improved to 2-1 with the victory.The Louisburg Wildcats opened the scoring on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Battle to Mason Dobbins.Brady Hickey recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown, increasing the lead to 14-0 with 1:30 left in the opening quarter.Battle capped off a drive with a 49-yard touchdown run, making it 21-0 with 6:25 left in the second quarter.Riley Van Eaton scored on a 12-yard touchdown run, pushing the lead to 28-0 at the half.Layne Ryals was four-for-four on extra-point kicks in the first half.Battle capped a third-quarter drive with a 34-yard touchdown run. Ryals’ kick made it 35-0.Battle threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Hamman to increase the lead to 41-0.Baldwin scored late in the third quarter.The Bulldogs put another scoring drive together in the fourth quarter.The Wildcats held on to win it 41-13.Both coaches agreed on a running clock in the fourth quarter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBody identified as missing person Garrett RussellThis Is the Wealthiest School District in KansasJudge denies request to modify bond for former state hospital employeeSchool is back in session in SomersetFive more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27Investigation underway after body found in Linn CountyRoy Duane BeetsPaola McDonald's sells 1,500 flags on Chiefs Red Flag FridayFreedom Festival set for Sept. 17-18 in OsawatomiePaola school bond proposal narrowly fails by 77 votes Images Videos CommentedGov. Kelly to speak at K-68 celebration in Louisburg (1)Paola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 2:17 Former Packers Lineman Lucas Patrick Returns to Cheeseland 1:26 NFL Week 2 Preview: Packers (-9.5) Should Bring Bears Back Down To Earth 1:47 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Day After Loss to Vikings 0:51 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Quay Walker's Debut 1:48 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Explains Why Not Jaire Alexander vs. Justin Jefferson
