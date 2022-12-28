LOUISBURG — Junior quarterback Declan Battle played with ice in his veins, calm and cool, even in the midst of chaos.
Battle had one of those drives for Louisburg that proved to be a defining moment in the Wildcats’ season. It was right out of the playbook of “The Drive” by John Elway, the fourth-quarter heroics of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning or Patrick Mahomes and the comeback Kansas City Chiefs onto winning the Super Bowl.
Battle walked back onto the field with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter on senior night, trailing Spring Hill, 17-13.
The Frontier League championship was on the line.
The Wildcats answered with a drive to remember, covering 80 yards in seven plays.
Battle completed a 22-yard pass to Caden Caplinger to take the ball to the 18-yard line with 26 seconds on the clock. He threw an 18-yard pass to Caplinger for the touchdown, putting the Wildcats back on top 20-17.
It was the seventh straight victory for Louisburg, sealing the Frontier League crown.
The Louisburg Wildcats marched into the Class 4A state playoffs, falling to Saint Thomas Aquinas in the regional championship game. Louisburg was 8-2 on the season.
Battle was named the Tri-County Spotlight Football Offensive Player of the Year.
“It is a great honor,” Battle said. “Being named offensive player of the year means so much to me and my team. This is the type of thing that you work day in and day out all year to receive as a player.”
Battle said while it is an individual award, he was proud to accept it for the Wildcat program.
“It also means so much for the team as well,” he said. “Without every other player on offense doing their job every play, I would never receive this. It starts out with the offensive line, giving me the time to make plays. Then, it is also the receiving core, without them making plays, nothing else would come together.”
Battle completed 86 of 152 passes for 1,027 yards and eight touchdowns.
He ran the ball 79 times for 709 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“Declan was a big play threat for us all year,” Louisburg coach Drew Harding said. “He was able to throw very efficiently for us and spread the ball around to a variety of receivers. Declan was also a big play threat in the run game as he broke several long touchdown runs for us.”
Battle completed 57 percent of his passes. He averaged more than 9 yards a carry.
The Louisburg Wildcats knew they had a special team this season, Battle said, but they took nothing for granted. Everyone on the team worked all hard all summer.
“From day one, we all knew that this year would be a big year for us,” he said. “We worked in the offseason to get there. Our big goal for the whole year was to go undefeated in the league and be the league champions, which we accomplished.
“We took it one week at a time, not overlooking any opponent,” Battle said. “We worked every day at practice and just prepared for the next Friday night battle.”
The game to win the Frontier League title, posting the comeback against the rival Spring Hill Broncos, was an epic game, Battle said.
As the field general under center, Battle said he knew the Wildcats would not be denied.
“Coming back onto the field with about a minute left, down to Spring Hill, is never a good feeling for anyone,” Battle said. “But as I jogged out to the huddle on the first play, I saw no heads down, not one person.
“What I did see was my team believing we were going get it done, take it play by play, march down the field and win,” he said. “It was a great feeling for everyone that night, players, coaches, and fans. This big step just carried us forward into the next week.”
It was a close team that played for each other, and played for the Louisburg Wildcat tradition, Battle said.
“In the very beginning, coach Harding asked us what culture we wanted for our team,” Battle said. “We all replied with something similar of being a big family, always being there for each other, and pushing each other to our limits. That’s just what we did, always pushing each other to the be the best player we can be.”
