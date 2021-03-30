OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County boys swim team went through a rebuilding season on its journey to compete at state again.
The team, composed of swimmers from Osawatomie and Paola since its inception, also joined forces with Louisburg this season.
Ten swimmers were on the Miami County boys team this season. Luke Hebert is from Osawatomie. Sam Johnson was the lone swimmer from Paola. Drake Baus, Cooper Hipp, Braden Branine, Cole Brown, Bridger Baus, Brayton Brueggen, Drake Burdine and Remmington Rice are from Louisburg.
When the waves settled, the team accomplished some great things in the pool, coach Ardy Dehdasht said.
The Miami County boys swim team captured its fifth consecutive league championship. The Miami County boys posted 318 points in the league meet at home Wednesday, Feb. 10, holding off runner-up Piper by 22 points.
Every swimmer on the team swam a personal record this season in at least two events.
“I am proud of every swimmer,” Dehdasht said. “They swam and trained their hearts out this season. We overcame some obstacles and challenges this season.
“Every swimmer had a personal record in multiple events, which makes me proud,” he said. “We have big goals of state qualifying times for next season.”
Brayton Brueggen, Braden Branine, Bridger Baus and Sam Johnson placed first in the 200-yard medley relay at the league championship.
Cooper Hipp, Cole Brown, Drake Baus and Branine placed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Bridger Baus, Brueggen, Brown and Hipp won the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Brueggen won the 500-yard freestyle. Drake Baus placed second.
Bridger Baus placed first in the 100-yard backstroke.
Brueggen was runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle.
Brown placed second in the 200-yard individual medley.
Johnson was second in the 100-yard freestyle.
Branine placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Winning the league title in their home pool was a great accomplishment, keeping the tradition alive with five in a row, Dehdasht said.
“The swimmers deserve all the credit,” he said. “They came to practice every day, swam and trained hard, and they saw the results. I have always said swimming is a thankless sport as you can train for weeks and sacrifice so much and you are lucky and having a good day you will drop a fraction of a second.
“They certainly made me very proud,” Dehdasht said. “The boys made it as an alternate in a relay for state, but unfortunately did not get to swim. Our goal is to have all relays and multiple individuals qualify for state next year.”
