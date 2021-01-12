OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County boys swim team was runner-up in its season opener.
The Miami County boys, with swimmers from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg, posted 404 points for second place in the meet at home Monday, Dec. 14. Topkea-Hayden won the meet with 515 points.
Bridger Baus, Braden Branine, Cole Brown and Remington Rice placed first in the 200-yard medley relay. Drake Burdine, Brayton Brueggen, Sam Johnson and Cooper Hipp placed third in the event.
Rice, Johnson, Baus and Burdine placed first in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Baus won the 200-yard individual medley. Baus placed second in the 100-yard butterfly. Burdine was third.
Rice won the 100-yard freestyle. Johnson placed second. Drake Baus finished third. Hipp was sixth.
Rice was second in the 50-yard freestyle. Johnson finished third. Hipp was sixth. Brown placed seventh. Branine was eighth. Drake Baus placed 10th.
Bridger Baus, Brueggen, Brown and Hipp placed third in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Brueggen placed third in the 200-yard freestyle, Brown was fourth.
Burdine was third in the 100-yard backstroke.
Branine placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.