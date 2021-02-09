BONNER SPRINGS — The Miami County boys swim team defeated Bonner Springs in a dual in the pool.
The Miami County boys swim team posted a 409 to 372 victory in a dual held at Bonner Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Bridger Baus, Braden Branine, Remington Rice and Cooper Hipp placed first in the 200-yard medley relay.
Brayton Brueggen won the 200-yard freestyle.
Cole Brown placed first in the 50-yard freestyle. Rice was second.
Bridger Baus won the 100-yard butterfly.
Sam Johnson placed first in the 100-yard freestyle. Rice was second. Luke Hebert won the 500-yard freestyle.
Bridger Baus, Johnson, Brown and Rice won the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Bridger Baus won the 100-yard backstroke. Brueggen placed second.
Hebert, Brown, Hipp and Johnson won the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Branine placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke.
