OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County boys swim team captured its fourth consecutive league championship.
The boys posted 457 points, defeating runner-up Parsons by 108 points.
“This win was a team win,” Paola coach Gerri Hart said. “Everyone on the team scored points this year. All of the boys practice as a team every day pushing each other to get better for this meet. Their hard work paid off with this big win.
“My favorite thing about this team and every Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg swim team that came before this is that we are one community working to improve together as swimmers and people, not three schools,” Hart said.
Justin Bradey placed first in the 200 freestyle and first in the 500 freestyle.
Theo Hebert won the 100 butterfly and placed first in the 100 backstroke.
Braden Branine was first in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley.
Bridger Baus placed second in the 100 butterfly. He was fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Cole Brown was second in the 200 individual medley. He placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
Brayton Brueggen placed second in the 500 freestyle. He was sixth in the 100 backstroke.
Isaiah Waggerman was third in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle.
Remmington Rice placed fourth in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Drake Baus was fifth in the 500 freestyle.
Gabriel Talledo placed fifth in the 200 freestyle.
Drake Burdine placed fifth in the 200 individual medley.
Cooper Hipp was seventh in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle.
