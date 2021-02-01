LOUISBURG — The Spring Hill Bronco boys basketball team used a 17-7 third-quarter run to hold off the Wildcats on their home court.
Spring Hill held a 17-16 edge in the final frame and won it by five point, 58-53, in the Frontier League match-up on Friday, Jan. 29.
Both teams scored 17 points in the first quarter. The Wildcats went on a 13-7 run in the second quarter. The Broncos answered with the 17-7 run in the third quarter and held on to win it.
Cooper Jones led Spring Hill with a game-high 24 points. Ryan Weber posted 19 points. Evan Letellier hit had 10 points. Jamon Beck and Luke Metcalf also scored.
Weber made nine of 12 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Julian Margrave scored 21 points for Louisburg. Michael Seuferling posted 12 points. Weston Guetterman posted eight points.
Maverick Rockers, Andy Hupp, Ben Guetterman and Konnor Vohs also scored.
Baldwin Invitational
The Louisburg boys basketball team placed second in the Baldwin Invitational, losing to Augusta by three points, 43-40, on Saturday, Jan. 23.
The Louisburg Wildcats, ranked No. 5 in the state, hooked up with Augusta, the No. 4 ranked team in the state, in the title game. A late 3-pointer by Augusta handed the Wildcats the loss.
Ben Guetterman led the Wildcats with 10 points. Margrave posted nine points to go along with six rebounds. Weston Guetterman had four steals, seven points and eight rebounds. Seuferling posted six points. Hupp and Vohs also scored.
Louisburg defeated Bishop Seabury by a final of 76-41 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, to advance to the championship game.
Margrave led the Wildcats with 24 points. Seuferling posted 17 points. Ben Guetterman had 11 points.
Weston Guetterman had nine points. Dawson Barnes, Maverick Roc Rockers and Hupp also scored.
Louisburg defeated Wellsville in the opening round on Tuesday, Jan. 19, by a score of 58-47.
Ben Guetterman scored 17 points with nine rebounds. Margrave had 14 points and eight rebounds. Weston Guetterman, Seuferling, Hupp, Barnes, Vohs and Rockers also scored.
