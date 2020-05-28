SPRING HILL – The Spring Hill Broncos and rival Paola Panthers were in a tight battle for first place in the Tri-County Spotlight Virtual Track and Field Meet.
Ten points separated the Broncos and the Panthers for the team title.
Spring Hill won the virtual track meet crown, posting 203 points.
Paola was runner-up in the meet with 193 points.
Spring Hill won the meet on the distance events, outscoring Paola 66 to 33. The Broncos also held an advantage in the hurdles.
Paola posted more points than Spring Hill in the sprints, jumps and throws.
The virtual meet was conducted using freshman, sophomore and junior student-athlete personal records from the 2019 season. These athletes are sophomores, juniors and seniors this spring.
Student-athletes were put in their best events using traditional meet regulations of no more than four events per athlete and no more than three entries per event per school. No relays were done for this virtual meet. The virtual meet was done with the five schools covered by the Tri-County Spotlight with Louisburg, Osawatomie, Paola, Prairie View and Spring Hill.
Special thanks for Richard Herman of Spring Hill for all of his time and effort in crunching the numbers and running the spreadsheet for the meet.
Bronco distance runner Skyler Navratil won the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run for Spring Hill.
Navratil won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05. Aaron Maxwell of Paola placed second in 2:07. Braxton Dixon of Spring Hill was third in 2:08.
Navratil ran a time of 4:50.7 for first place in the 1,600-meter run. John Mitchell of Spring Hill was second in 4:51.7. Dixon of Spring Hill was third in 4:58.
Oliver Knittel of Spring Hill won the 110-meter high hurdles and the javelin for the Broncos.
Knittel won the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.73. Keen Knittel of Spring Hill was second in 15.89. Tom Kootnz of Louisburg placed third in 16.88.
Oliver Knittel had a mark of 167-7 for first place in the javelin. Michael Waldron of Louisburg placed second with a mark of 165-3. Bo Robison of Paola was third with a mark of 160-7.
Ryan Wokutch of Paola placed first in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. Wokutch won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.03. Justin Collins of Louisburg was second in 11.17. Connor Hasz of Paola placed third in 11.51.
Wokutch ran a time of 22.23 for first place in the 200-meter dash. Collins of Louisburg was second in 23.21 Ben Wiedenmann of Louisburg placed third in 23.41.
Rowan West won two events for the Paola Panthers. West won the shot put and the discus.
West had had a mark of 48-5 for first place in the shot put. Isaac Brakner of Paola was second with a mark of 43-6. Aron Dominick of Spring Hill was third with a mark of 43-2.
West won the discus with a mark of 145-11. Jake Karr of Paola placed second with a mark of 145-5. Carter Anglin of Louisburg was third with a mark of 143-2.
Hunter Willyard of Spring Hill ran a time of 51.54 for first place in the 400-meter dash. Jay Fillipin of Osawatomie was second in 53.43. Caden Bacon of Spring Hill placed third in 54.19.
John Mitchell of Spring Hill placed first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:24. Dixon of Spring Hill was second in 10:53. Mason Escobar of Paola was third in 11:40.
Daniel Mitchell of Spring Hill, Joel Feldman of Paola and Jordan Davis of Spring Hill each cleared 5-8 to tie for first place.
Tom Koontz of Louisburg ran a time of 41.9 for first place in the 300-meter hurdles. Jake Karr of Paola was second in 41.9. Keen Knittel of Spring Hill placed third in 42.04.
Connor Hasz of Paola won the long jump with a mark of 21-4.5. Lamont Hill of Paola was second with a mark of 20-11, Garrah Bauer of Spring Hill and Hayden Feikert of Louisburg tied for third place with marks of 19-10.
Lamont Hill of Paola had a mark of 44-3 for first place in the triple jump. Bauer of Spring Hill placed second with a mark of 41-1. Hasz of Paola was third with a mark of 41-10.
Preston Martin of Paola cleared 14-0 for first place in the pole vault. Luke Faulkner of Louisburg and Trent Martin of Louisburg tied for second, clearing 13-6.
Other results from the boys virtual meet were:
100 – Otis Jacobs, Prairie View, fourth; Wiedenmann, Louisburg, fifth; Willyard, Spring Hill, sixth; Boyd Cole, Osawatomie, seventh; Andre Free, Spring Hill, eighth
200 – Willyard, Spring Hill, fourth; Charlie Koontz, Louisburg, fifth; Cody Gray, Paola, sixth; Joey Gray, Prairie View, seventh; Jacobs, Prairie View, eighth
400 – Thaid Timblin, Osawatomie, fourth; Chris Lohaus-Fast, Paola, fifth; Tommy O’Leary, Spring Hill, sixth; Dylan Armstrong, Louisburg, seventh; Weston Guetterman, Louisburg, eighth
800 – Austin Weaver, Paola, fourth; Clayton Essex, Paola, fifth; Tommy O’Leary, Spring Hill, sixth; Anthony Davis, Louisburg, seventh; Ryan Rodgers, Louisburg, eighth
1,600 – Davis, Louisburg, fourth; Rodgers, Louisburg, fifth; Aaron Maxwell, Paola, sixth; Ryan Maxwell, Paola, seventh; Spencer Ryals, Paola, eighth
3,200 Oliver Knittel, Spring Hill, fourth; Ryan Maxwell, Paola, fifth; Aaron Maxwell, Paola, sixth; Alex Petty, Prairie View, seventh
110 high hurdles – Daulton Davis, Osawatomie, fourth; Koontz, Louisburg, fifth; Evan Letellier, Spring Hill, sixth; Braeden Whitehurst, Paola, seventh
300 hurdles - Oliver Knittel of Spring Hill, fourth; Letellier, Spring Hill, fifth; Conrad Sutter, Osawatomie, sixth; Daulton Davis, Osawatomie, seventh; Braeden Whitehurst, Paola, eighth
High jump – Bo Robison, Paola, fourth; Cody Gray of Paola, Damien Kline of Prairie View, Letellier of Spring Hill, and Indy Strumillo of Louisburg tied for fifth place
Long jump - Mason Meade of Spring Hill and Will Finestead of Louisburg tied for fifth place; Trent Martin, Louisburg, seventh; Isaac Meyers, Paola, eighth
Triple jump – Finestead, Louisburg, fourth; Isaac Guetterman, Louisburg, fifth; Strumillo, Louisburg, sixth; Daniel Mitchell, Spring Hill, seventh; Levi Stainbrook, Prairie View, eighth
Pole vault – Brayden Dame of Prairie View and Tommy O’Leary of Spring Hill tied for fourth; Cody Powell, Spring Hill, sixth; Damien Kline of Prairie View and James Earlywine of Paola tied for seventh
Shot put – Brady Johnson, Paola, fourth; Braden White, Louisburg, fifth; Cole Evans, Louisburg, sixth; Ethan Wallace, Osawatomie, seventh; Fletcher Pankey, Spring Hill, eighth
Discus – Kaden Fields, Osawtomie, fourth; Cadn Rhamy, Paola, fifth; Dominick, Spring Hill, sixth; White, Louisburg, seventh; Keen Knittel, Spring Hill, eighth
Javelin – Keen Knittel, Spring Hill, fourth; Jay Scollin, Louisburg, fifth; Justin Bradley, Osawatomie, sixth; Letellier, Spring Hill, seventh; Aron Reed, Louisburg, eighth
