SHAWNEE — Colin Brown won a state medal for the Miami County swim team.

Brown placed eighth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.46 at the 5-1A boys Swimming and Diving State Championships at Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 18. Brown swam a new personal record time of 55.85 in the preliminaries.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

