SHAWNEE — Colin Brown won a state medal for the Miami County swim team.
Brown placed eighth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.46 at the 5-1A boys Swimming and Diving State Championships at Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center on Saturday, Feb. 18. Brown swam a new personal record time of 55.85 in the preliminaries.
“Wow, what a weekend of swimming,” Paola coach Mary Argeropolous said. “We were thrilled to have 10 swimmers in the prelims with eight of those moving onto the finals.”
The Miami County boys team has swimmers from Louisburg, Paola and Osawatomie. Each school competed on its own at the state meet.
Louisburg placed 15th in the team standings. Paola was 26th. Osawatomie finished 27th.
Brayton Brueggen, Andrew Jamison, Colton Prettyman and Brown placed 10th in the 200 medley relay.
Brown, Brueggen, Prettyman and Jamison placed 12th in the 400 freestyle relay, swimming two personal record times.
Landen Terflinger of Paola placed 11th in the 500 freestyle. He swam personal best times in the preliminaries and the finals. Terflinger placed 16th in the 200 freestyle.
Brown was 13th in the 200 freestyle.
Jamison swam two personal record times and finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke.
Luke Hebert of Osawatomie was 12th in the 100 butterfly. He turned in two personal record times.
Jamison placed 17th in the 200 individual medley. He swam a personal record time in the preliminaries.
