Miami County girls swim team members: Janie Harth, Dana Mattison, coach Mary Argeropoulos, Cadence Weichert and Sabra Brueggen pose for pictures at the Class 5-1A state swim and diving meet at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka
TOPEKA — Sabra Brueggen swam her best times of the season when the stakes were the highest.
Brueggen, a member of the Miami County girls swim team from Louisburg, qualified for the second day of state competition with all-time best times in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke during preliminaries in the Class 5-1A state swimming and diving championships held Thursday, May 18, through Saturday, May 20.
Brueggen won a pair of state medals, placing sixth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 50 freestyle. She was named second-team all-state.
“We were so proud to represent at the state swim meet this year,” Miami County girls swim coach Mary Argeropoulos said. “Our athletes performed amazingly well.”
The Miami County girls 200 freestyle relay team and medley relay teams competed on the first day at state.
The freestyle relay, seeded 24th, placed 20th.
Three of the four swimmers on the medley relay team had personal record times, which would have sent the team to the finals, but the relay had a disqualification.
Swimming for the freestyle relay team were Janie Harth, Cadence Weichert, Dana Mattison and Brueggen.
Swimming on the medley relay were Harth, Weichert, Mattison and Brueggen.
The Miami County girls swim team has student athletes from Osawatomie, Louisburg and Paola.
Louisburg placed 25th in the team standings out of 51 teams at state.
