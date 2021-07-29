PAOLA — Panther coach Tony Brummer was named the Class 4A Baseball Coach of the Year by the Kansas Baseball Coaches Association.
Garrett Williams was named the Class 4A Pitcher of the Year and Caden Marcum was named the Class 4A Player of the Year.
The Paola Panthers won the Frontier League title, a regional championship and placed third in the Class 4A state tournament.
“It is a great honor to be recognized by the coaches around the state,” Brummer said. “There are some really good ones out there. Our league is full of great coaches, and I think that pushes us to try and keep up.”
Brummer said the award speaks volumes about the players and the coaching staff..
“We have some excellent players,” Brummer said. “Excellent players make coaches look better. We were extremely blessed with the talent we could put on the field.”
Paola was one of only two teams in Class 4A to end the season with a victory.
The Panthers also won the Butch Foster Invitational, going 3-0 in the tournament.
“We reached several of the team goals,” Brummer said. “We wanted to win two games at Butch Foster, and we won three. We wanted to win the league, and we were able to do that. We wanted to make it to state, and we were able to reach that.
“We never put a goal together on wins, but going into state 20-2 made us want nothing less than the championship,” he said. “The team was disappointed after the semifinals and had a hard time finding the energy and ‘want,’ but they gritted it out and came back to get it in the bottom of the seventh and win the third-place game.”
Williams was 5-1 on the mound with a 2.64 earned run average. He struck out 64 batters in 42 innings pitched.
Williams hit .293 with three doubles, two triples and a home run. He drove in 16 runs and scored a team-leading 35 runs.
Marcum had a .400 batting average with nine doubles and three triples. He drove in 24 runs and scored 29 runs.
Marcum was 4-0 with a 3.06 earned run average. He fanned 53 hitters in 29.2 innings pitched.
“To be all-state is a huge accomplishment,” Brummer said. “Both young men were very deserving. Garrett’s leadership through his actions was amazing all year. I tell my own boys to watch him and learn from him.
“Caden was first team all-state outfielder and second team all-state pitcher,” Brummer said. “When you combine the two, you can see why he was player of the year in 4A. The fight and competitiveness that he showed in the semifinal was incredible. The day before he rolled his ankle badly when he crossed home plate. He was able to go five innings the next day on a horribly swollen ankle. His leadership is in his grit and no-quit attitude.”
Class 4A All-State Baseball Team
First Team
Garrett Williams, Paola, pitcher
Dalton Picek, Paola, first base
Dillon Ohlmeier, Paola, second base
Caden Marcum, Paola, outfield
Second Team
Caden Marcum, Paola, pitcher
Carson Boehm, Paola, outfield
Honorable Mention
Kolby Kattau, Louisburg, first base.
