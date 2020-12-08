LOUISBURG — Treston Carlson was part of the historic run by the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team this season.
Carlson, a senior forward, scored one of the three goals for the Wildcats in a 3-0 victory against Rose Hill in the third-place game of the Class 4A-1A state tournament in Wichita on Nov. 7.
It was the first time the Louisburg boys soccer team left state with a team trophy. The Wildcats were 16-2 on the season.
Carlson scored two goals, including one in overtime against Spring Hill in a 2-1 victory as Louisburg secured the Frontier League title on Oct. 13.
Carlson, the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Offensive Player of the Year, scored 17 goals on the season with five assists.
He set a school-record with eight game-winning goals. Carlson has 12 game-winning goals in his career, another school record. He is ranked fifth in school history in career goals with 29.
Carlson, a team captain, started all 18 games for the Louisburg Wildcats this season.
“It means so much to me to win this award,” Carlson said. “Ever since the beginning of our season we all said we were going to state. That was our goal.”
The Wildcats made that happen, defeating Baldwin in the state-quarterfinals 3-0 to punch their ticket to state. Louisburg also defeated Ottawa in the regionals, moving on with a 1-0 victory.
Louisburg fell to Bishop Miege in the Class 4A-1A state semifinals, 2-0. The Wildcats bounced right back, shutting out Rose Hill 3-0 for third place.
“We were all disappointed that we lost to Bishop Miege,” Carlson said. “The next day against Rose Hill, all of us wanted to win so badly and we all played really well.”
Carlson was a team leader for the Wildcats, Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said.
“Treston is a great young man on and off the field,” Conley said. “He improved some much over his career and this season he just did fantastic.”
Carlson’s success was not by accident, Conley said. He put in the time, dedicating himself to becoming the best player he could be.
“His work ethic is second to none and never takes a day off,” Conley said. “He was a strong and physical player that made the most of every opportunity.”
