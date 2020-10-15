SPRING HILL – Louisburg senior Treston Carlson scored one of the biggest goals of the season, including the game-winner in overtime against rival Spring Hill with the Frontier League title hanging in the balance.
After more than 76 minutes of scoreless soccer at Spring Hill District Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Spring Hill Broncos and Louisburg Wildcats scored within 62 seconds of each other, sending the game into overtime.
Spring Hill’s Hunter Williams drove past three defenders and laced a hard shot into the right corner for the first goal of the game with 3:05 left in regulation.
Carlson scored the equalizer on a ball sent in by Braden Yows.
Carlson ended the game with 2:25 left in the first 10-minute overtime period, sending the Louisburg Wildcats onto the field to celebrate a Frontier League championship.
Louisburg improved to 10-1 on the season and 7-0 in league play. Spring Hill fell to 10-2.
It was a gutsy performance from Spring Hill, who lost starting keeper Chezney Haney with a red card early in the contest.
The Broncos had to finish the game with 10 players, and sent in junior varsity keeper Weston Whipkey. Whipkey played two halves of junior varsity soccer and the first half of the varsity game. National Federation Soccer rules stipulate a player can only play three halves of soccer. Spring Hill was forced to go to a third keeper, utilizing Brody Hill.
Spring Hill defeated Louisburg 2-1 on Oct. 6. It was a game in which Louisburg controlled most of the action and simply did not finish. This time around the Broncos had the possession and were on the attack all night, despite being down a man. The outcome, however, went the other way in a one-goal victory for the Wildcats.
“They outworked us with 10 guys,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “We just did not play our game. They had to attack us and we let the ball bounce a few times. They played with so much energy. They were the better team tonight. We were fortunate to come away with a win.”
The Spring Hill Broncos left it all on the field, coach Eric Swartz said.
“I was very pleased with the way we played,” he said. “I thought, even with 10, we were in control of the possession. We had the possession and played hard on attack.”
The Spring Hill Broncos got a heck of an effort for Whipkey, who played a scoreless first half with some brilliant saves, coming out of the net and smothering the ball.
Hill was equally impressive, allowing one goal in the final minutes of regulation and the one goal in overtime.
It was an impressive stand by the Spring Hill trio that took a shutout into the 77th minute.
Louisburg keeper Mack Newell was up for the challenge, playing a solid 88 minutes, allowing just one goal. He made some big-time saves, even with bodies all around him in front of the goal.
Keen Knittel had a big clear for the Broncos with 11 minutes left in the first half. Denis Martinez kicked the ball from harm's way.
Yows had a hard shot for the Wildcats and was denied by Whipkey with seven minutes on the clock. He made another huge save with six minutes to go.
John Mitchell had a chance for Spring Hill with two minutes left in the half and shot it wide.
Hill took over in net for the Broncos in the second half. He made a nice save in the opening minutes.
Isaac Guetterman and Austin Jamison kicked hard shots on great chances for the Wildcats. Defender Ethan Showalter made a great clear just 10 minutes into the second half.
Newell had a great save for the Wildcats with 24 minutes on the clock. Hunter Rogers had a big clear.
Haden Yeager fired a shot on goal for the Wildcats and was denied by Hill with 5:31 on the clock.
Williams put the Broncos on top with a goal three minutes later, getting through three Wildcat defenders before putting a shot in the right corner.
Carlson answered for the Wildcats just over a minute later for the game-tying goal. He also put the game-winner away in overtime for the 2-1 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.