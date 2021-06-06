LOUISBURG – Treston Carlson has been playing soccer most of his life.
The Louisburg Wildcat senior joined his first soccer team when he was 4 years old.
Carlson was part of the Wildcats third-place soccer team in 2019, bringing home a state trophy for the first time in school history.
Carlson signed a national letter of intent at Louisburg High School to play soccer at Hesston College, giving him the opportunity to play the game loves for at least another four years.
“It is crazy to me to play soccer past high school,” he said. “It has always been a goal for me, and I’m so glad I get to keep playing soccer.”
Carlson liked what he was at Hesston College and was eager to join the soccer family there.
“The coach at Hesston and the team made the choice easy,” he said. “I really enjoyed talking to everyone and the coach.”
Carlson was recruited to play left wing.
He was a four-year member of the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team, playing for coach Kyle Conley.
“Playing for Conley and going to state showed me how competitive it will be,” Carlson said. “It was tough playing against those teams and it is going to be tough in college.”
For the first time, this summer, prior to going to Hesston College, Carlson is playing for a club soccer team.
“I like club soccer because it is helping me with my confidence on the field,” he said.
Carlson was the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Soccer Player of the Year. He was also a first-team selection on the Spotlight boys soccer team.
Carlson, a forward, started all 18 games for Louisburg his senior season. He scored 17 goals with five assists.
He was clutch for the Wildcats, playing his best soccer under pressure. Carlson had a school-record eight game-winning goals.
Carlson has 29 career goals, ranking him fifth in school history. He has a school-record 12 game-winning goals in his career.
Carlson was a team leader for the Wildcats, Conley said.
“Treston is a great young man on and off the field,” Conley said. “He improved some much over his career, and this season he just did fantastic.”
Carlson’s success was not by accident, Conley said. He put in the time, dedicating himself to becoming the best player he could be.
“He absolutely worked his butt off to become the player he has,” Conley said. “His work ethic is second to none and never takes a day off. He was a strong and physical player that made the most of every opportunity.”
