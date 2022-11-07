PITTSBURG, Kan. — Three former Frontier League high school football rival all-stars have joined forces, playing collegiate football for the Pittsburg State University Gorillas.
Spring Hill Bronco Caleb Chandler, Louisburg Wildcat Brayden Gage and Paola Panther Carter Stanchfield are part of the Pittsburg State University football program.
All three were all-league players for Spring Hill, Louisburg and Paola.
Caleb Chandler
Chandler, Spring Hill, is a freshman punter. Chandler was a Class 5A honorable mention punter his senior season with the Spring Hill Broncos. He was a first-team All-Frontier League punter.
Chandler punted the ball 24 times his senior season, averaging 39 yards per punt. He put nine kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Brayden Gage
Gage, Louisburg, is a sophomore wideout. He was an All-Frontier League performer on defense his senior season with the Wildcats, intercepting five passes.
Gage, a physical education major, is a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll with a 3.73 grade-point average.
Carter Stanchfield
Stanchfield, Paola, is a redshirt freshman lineman. He was a first-team Kansas Class 4A all-state lineman for the Paola Panthers in high school. He was selected to represent the Paola Panthers in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.
Stanchfield, a biology major, is on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll with a 3.81 grade-point average.
