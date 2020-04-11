PAOLA – Paola High School senior McKenzie Gagnebin, like the rest of the Class of 2020, lost memories this spring she will never get back.
Gagnebin was a state qualifier and state placer in the discus. Heading into the season, the Lady Panther track and field team was ranked in the top six in Class 4A.
“My senior track season was ripped away before it even began,” Gagnebin said. “Track has been my passion since I first picked up a shot put in seventh grade.
“I will never get to walk up in that podium at state, knowing all of my hard work has paid off,” she said. “When I left for spring break I didn’t know I would never again walk the halls of Paola High School as a student.”
Louisburg Wildcat senior Calvin Dillon never got the chance to chase down a fourth state medal. He was a three-time Tri-County Spotlight Golfer of the Year.
Wildcat seniors Drake Varns, Garrett Rolofson, Ryan Haight, Colin Cook and Dillon qualified to send the entire team to state last year and were ready to make it two in a row this spring.
“We definitely had high expectations for this season,” Dillon said. “With the heavy amount of seniors on the team, as well as our regional and state experience, we were really excited. I think the most disappointing thing for all of us is going to be the lack of closure. We were all looking forward to one last go-around, and to have our season disappear in a matter of days is devastating.”
When Osawatomie senior Kaitlyn Fanning walked out of school for spring break, she never imagined it would be the last time she would walk through those doors as a high school student.
Fanning, a Tri-County Spotlight and All-Pioneer League softball selection, was ready to have another all-star season with the Lady Trojans.
Paola senior Brayden Hanf was a returning state qualifier on the Miami County girls swim team. She competed at state in the 200 relay. Hanf placed third in the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 relay and 400 relay at the league meet.
“It was heartbreaking to have my spring sports swim season canceled,” Hanf said. “I would have loved to go out there for another year to swim again.”
Hanf only got to swim for one season. She went out for track as a freshman, and was injured her sophomore year. Hanf went out for the swim team her junior season and qualified for state.
“I was so excited for my senior prom and graduation,” she said. “It is what I have been looking forward to for the last 12 years of school.”
Trinity Moore was one of 12 seniors back for the Louisburg girls soccer team. The Lady Cats advanced to the state tournament final four the last three years and were in the state championship game two years in a row. Louisburg was runner-up in 2018 and runner-up in 2019.
Moore also ran cross county for Louisburg, placing third in the state meet with a school record time. She was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Runner of the Year.
Fanning is one of the many hometown heroes out there, working at Wal-Mart in Paola to help keep everyone stocked up during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We are working so hard to make sure people can get what we have,” Fanning said.
Fanning had one final practice with the Lady Trojans softball team on Thursday, March 12. None of them knew it would be their last practice together and their season would be over when they came back from spring break.
The Osawatomie softball team was scheduled to open the season March 31 with a doubleheader on the road against Wellsville. It would have been the last Lady Trojans season opener for Fanning.
“Never in a million years would I of thought I would be cut short of everything I have waited 13 years for,” Fanning sad.
School was closed, students and parents transitioned to online school. The spring softball season was canceled. Prom and graduation ceremonies are in limbo with possible cancellations looming.
“I am not going to lie, this makes me regret not giving 110 percent all the years before,” Fanning said. “It makes me regret not going to all the ‘stupid’ dances. It makes me regret not going to all of the sporting events I should have went to supporting my school.
“To the class of 2020, don’t take anything for granted,” she said. “Do all you can because it can end unexpectedly at any time. We all worked 13 hard years for this. It is time to do the best we can with what we have.”
There was no closure for the Class of 2020, Gagnebin said. In a matter of days, memories left to be made in the halls, the track, prom night and graduation were simply gone.
“We didn’t get to say goodbye,” she said. “I waved to my teachers and said see you later, not understanding I may never see them again. I didn’t say thank you. I didn’t tell them how they have shaped me over the years, pushed me and comforted me when I needed it. I didn’t give them one last hug.
“I will also never see many of my classmates again,” Gagnebin said. “We have grown up together be we won’t complete our last step together. We never got to say our goodbyes and we never got closure. I have heard the clichés ‘it goes by too fast’ and ‘never take anything for granted’ more times than I can count. I just wish I would have realized how true they are sooner.”
Signing Day
Livi Beets
Beets, Paola, is headed to Allen County Community College to dance and cheer. Beets was a four-year member of the Lady Panther cheerleading team. She has trained with Dance Expressions for 16 years. Beets started dancing when she was 2. She was a cheerleader for the Paola Middle School Panthers in seventh and eighth grade.
Kassidy Blann
Blann, Paola, signed with Cowley County Community College for track and field. She was recruited in the pole vault. Blann placed third in the pole vault in regionals last season and qualified for state.
Paige Cooper
Cooper, Spring Hill, is headed to Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, to play softball. Cooper was a first-team Spotlight selection at infield. She hit .370 with 20 base hits, including nine doubles and one home run. She drove in 15 runs and had 20 runs scored.
Michael Daggett
Daggett, Paola, pitched and played infield for the Panthers. He signed with Truman State. Daggett was second-team Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Team selection at utility his sophomore season. He was injured his junior season. Daggett batted .392 with 20 base hits in 51 at bats his sophomore year. He was 4-1 with one save on the mound, striking out 35 batters in 35 innings pitched with a 3.20 earned-run average.
Calvin Dillon
Dillon, Louisburg, signed a letter of intent to compete on the University of Central Missouri golf team. Dillon was a three-time state qualifier and medaled at state all three years. He was a three-time Spotlight golfer of the year.
Kaitlyn Fanning
Fanning, Osawatomie, was recruited by Benedictine College as an infielder. She was All-Tri-County Spotlight and All-Pioneer League for the Lady Trojans. Fanning hit .491 with 27 base hits. She started playing softball when she was 3. Her father, Jebadiah, was her first coach.
Carlee Gassman
Gassman, Louisburg, signed with the University of Northern Iowa for track and field. She was a state qualifier and state placer in the 300 hurdles. Gassman placed fourth in the 300 hurdles at the state meet.
Tara Haag
Haag, Osawatomie, signed a letter to play softball for Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. Haag was recruited as a catcher. Haag hit .377 with 20 base hits. She had four doubles, one triple and three home runs. Haag made 56 put outs and had five assists. She had a fielding percentage of .924.
Courtney Harris
Harris, Osawatomie, is taking her love for softball to Central Christian College in McPherson, Kan. she started playing softball in T-Ball. She was a Tri-County Spotlight Softball Team honorable mention selection at infield. Harris hit .407 with 24 base hits. She had five doubles. Harris had 18 put outs with 38 assists. She had a fielding percentage of .903.
Grace Hendrickson
Hendrickson, Osawatomie, will be cheering at MidAmerica Nazarene University. She was a member of the Osawatomie High School cheerleading and dance team. She also signed for volleyball.
Mason Hunter
Hunter, Paola, will play baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University. He played infield for the Paola Panthers. Hunter was a second-team selection on the Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Team at infield last season. Hunter hit .282. He drove in seven runs and had 10 runs scored.
Alex Johnson
Johnson, Spring Hill, will be playing baseball for Concordia University in Nebraska. Johnson pitched and played outfield for the Broncos. He was a Spotlight selection at outfield.
Preston Martin
Martin, Paola, is going to Cornell College to compete in the pole vault and wrestle. He was a state qualifier and state placer in the pole vault. Martin was a four-time state champion in wrestling. He was the Spotlight wrestler of the year.
Corbyn Meyers
Meyers, Spring Hill, signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Fort Scott Community College. He was a first-team Spotlight selection. Meyers was the signal caller behind the plate. He batted .463 with 25 base hits. He had six doubles, drove in 14 runs and had three runs scored.
Morgan Messer
Messer, Louisburg, signed with Highland Community College to play soccer. She appeared in 53 games for Louisburg. Messer had nine goals and five assists.
Trinity Moore
Moore, Louisburg, is headed to Pittsburg State to run cross country and track and field. Moore was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country runner of the year. She helped the Lady Cats qualify for the state meet for the first time in school history her sophomore season. The team went on to qualify for state three years in a row. Moore ended her high school career in state, placing third in a school record time of 19 minutes, 39 seconds.
Madden Rutherford
Rutherford, Louisburg, will play baseball for Washington University in St. Louis. Rutherford played for the Louisburg Wildcat baseball program. He started playing baseball when he was 4. Rutherford batted .373. He led the Wildcats in base hits (25), doubles (seven) and runs batted in (13). He had 13 runs scored. Rutherford pitched and played infield for the Wildcats.
Mackenzie Scholtz
Scholtz, Louisburg, signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Missouri Southern State University. Scholtz appeared in 62 games for Louisburg, making 61 starts. She ended her career with a school-record 98 goals and a school-record 39 assists. Scholtz also holds school records for game-winning goals in a season (10), career game-winning goals (19), hat tricks in a season (9) and career hat tricks (18).
Kierstan Weitze
Weitze, Paola, will be pitching for Highland Community College. Weitze was the Spotlight pitcher of the year last season. She was 16-7 for Paola with a no-hitter, leading the Panthers to a third-place finish in the Frontier League and a Class 4A regional championship title. She hit .434 with 36 base hits, including nine doubles and four triples. Weitze drove in 18 runs and had 29 runs scored.
