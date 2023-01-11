Clutch 3-pointers keep Lady Cats undefeated By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Jan 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Louisburg senior Delaney Tally throws a cross court pass against Burlington. She hit a key 3-pointer in a 38-35 win against Eudora on Tuesday, Jan. 3. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISBURG — A win is a win, and the Lady Cats remained unbeaten.Louisburg went right down to the wire at home against Eudora on Tuesday, Jan. 3, posting a three-point, 38-35 victory.The Louisburg Lady Cats, 6-0 on the season, are ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.It was a tough night for both teams, playing their first game of the New Year.Louisburg held a 10-9 advantage in the first quarter.Each team had a little run in the second and third quarters that balanced out.Louisburg went on a run in the second quarter to extend its lead. Eudora responded with a 12-7 run in the third quarter. The Lady Cats outscored Eudora 9-7 in the final frame.Louisburg shot just 35 percent from the floor and made two of 17 from 3-point range. Both came at the right time.Adyson Ross stopped a 12-4 run in the third quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.Delanie Tally hit a 3-pointer in the final two minutes to break a 33-33 tie as the Lady Cats held on to win it.The Lady Cat defense then sealed the deal with a trap from Ashley Branine and Ava Baker to force a travel in the final seconds.Ross scored a team-high 13 points for Louisburg.Emma Lohse hit double figures with 10 points. She added three assists.Baker posted six points. Emma Prettyman, Branine and Tally also scored.Prettyman had a team-leading seven rebounds and four steals to go with two blocked shots. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weatherSuspect in New Year’s Day shooting found deadNarcotics search warrant leads to multiple arrests in OsawatomieNew Year’s Day shooting victim dies from injuriesPanthers win clash of state-ranked wrestling programsAngela Joyce SkinnerLakemary Center breaks ground on new buildingCounty staff, residents honor outgoing commissionersNo. 9: Paola CrossingsMichael Vincent McDougal Images Videos CommentedCommissioners pay tribute to retiring Dr. Banks (1)America Facing Shortage of Infectious Disease Doctors (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:10 Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Chicago Bears on Today's SI Feed 1:10 Is The The Last Of Aaron Rodgers In Green Bay? 0:52 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Quay Walker's Ejection vs. Lions 0:31 Packers Miss Playoffs, Seahawks Steal Final Wild Card Spot 0:50 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Future
