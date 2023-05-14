LOUISBURG — One of the hottest rivalries in Frontier League baseball is the back-and-forth battle between the Louisburg Wildcats and the Paola Panthers.
With regional seeding on the line, Paola needed a sweep at Louisburg on Tuesday, May 9. The Wildcats on senior night would have none of that and eventually got a split with Paola. The games were suspended due to rain and finished Wednesday, May 10.
Paola won the opener 7-2, and Louisburg roared back in the second game for a 12-9 victory.
The Panthers and Wildcats had a spirited duel of celebrations at second base. Danny Napier may have had the best one for Louisburg, pretending to take a selfie after a double in the opener.
As fate would have it, Paola and Louisburg will be back on the field Tuesday, May 16, facing each other again in the opening game of the Class 4A regional tournament in Atchison. It is a rematch of the 2022 regional championship game in Atchison where the Panthers won a 3-1 victory in a game rained out in the seventh inning with runners at first and second for the Wildcats with one out.
The game was called due to rain and lightning. By regional rules set forth by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, with more than five innings played, the game went back to the last completed inning, the sixth inning, giving Paola the 3-1 victory to advance to state. Paola went on to place third in the state.
Paola (12-8) will face Louisburg (13-7) in the regional opener Tuesday, May 16. The winner will play the winner of the semifinal game between Atchison (17-1) and Eudora (6-12).
The Louisburg Wildcats recognized Kaleb Carter, Cade Driskell, Corbin Hamman and Jackson Kush between games.
Paola led 3-2 in the first game when it was suspended due to lighting and rain in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday, May 9.
The Panthers struck for four more runs in the seventh inning when the game resumed Wednesday, May 10, and went on to win it 7-2.
Kolby Wheeler doubled to right field with one out in the top of the sixth inning. Jasper Logan clubbed a home run over the fence in center to tie the game 2-2.
JD Troutman doubled to open the seventh inning. Xander Meinig reached on a bunt single, putting runners at second and third. Jace Kerley singled to score Troutman, putting Paola on top 3-2.
Hunter Loethen followed with a single, sending Meinig home for a 4-2 lead. Kale Murdock was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Wheeler hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kerley. Logan singled and Loethen scored on an error. Keaton Matlick ended the rally with a base hit to drive Murdock home.
Logan singled, doubled, homered and drove in two runs for Paola. Wheeler and Troutman doubled. Meinig singled twice.
Matlick started the game, holding Louisburg to two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out eight. Logan pitched one inning in relief for the save.
Declan Battle singled, doubled and scored for Louisburg. Napier doubled and drove in one run. Bristol Barber singled and scored.
Hamman started the game for the Wildcats and went six innings. He struck out five. Luke Schultz pitched in relief.
The lead changed hands four times in the second game and the Wildcats struck last with a three-run walk-off home run for a 12-9 victory.
Louisburg held a 3-0 lead through four innings. Paola struck for six runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 6-3 advantage.
The Wildcats came right back with five runs in the home half of the fifth frame to regain an 8-4 lead.
After a scoreless sixth inning, there were more fireworks in the seventh. Paola put three runs across the plate in the top of the inning to for a one-run, 9-8, lead. Louisburg answered with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, including the three-run homer by Napier to end it, 12-9.
Wyatt Holland clubbed a pinch-hit, grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Wildcats an 8-6 lead.
Schultz hit an RBI-single in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 9-9. Napier followed with a three-run homer to seal the victory.
Holland drove in four runs with a grand slam. Napier homered and drove in three runs.
Battle doubled and scored twice. Jack Anderson drove in one run and scored three runs.
Alex Saad started the game for Louisburg, pitching into the fifth inning. Battle came on in relief and got the win.
Logan singled, drove in two runs and scored for Paola. Loethen singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored.
