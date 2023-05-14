230517_mr_spt_pao_base_01

LOUISBURG — One of the hottest rivalries in Frontier League baseball is the back-and-forth battle between the Louisburg Wildcats and the Paola Panthers.

With regional seeding on the line, Paola needed a sweep at Louisburg on Tuesday, May 9. The Wildcats on senior night would have none of that and eventually got a split with Paola. The games were suspended due to rain and finished Wednesday, May 10.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

