LOUISBURG – Brooklyn Cole has a passion for dance.
The Louisburg senior, a member of the Jazzy Cats, signed a letter of intent on Wednesday, Dec. 9, to dance at Midland University.
Cole was surrounded by family and friends for the signing at Louisburg High School.
“I have been dancing on and off since I was about 8 years old,” Cole said. “I started at a studio in Shawnee for a couple years before I moved to Louisburg.”
Cole took a Hip Hop Class at Miami County Dance Movement when she was in eighth grade.
As a freshman the following year, she tried out for the Louisburg High School Jazzy Cats and made the team.
Cole has been with the Jazzy Cats ever since, dancing with them all four years of high school.
“I love dancing because of how it can express emotions in such a beautiful way,” she said, “I love dancing with my team because it’s how I have met my best friends.”
To be able to dance in college is something she dreamed about but could not imagine becoming a reality. Cole said she was dedicated to dance, and to make it happen is amazing.
“I have always dreamed of dancing for a college, but that’s not exactly an easy goal, so I never thought it could become a reality,” Cole aid. “I am so excited. I signed to Midland because they have multiple styles of dance teams which gives me the chance to find a team I really fit on.”
Coming from Louisburg, Cole was also drawn to Midland University for the atmosphere.
“The town is also somewhat of a small town and the campus is small,” she said. “It has a homey feel to it.”
She has worked with Kassy Miller, Christine Staab and Eliza Maloney and credits them for the dancer she is today.
“I have had many coaches help me grow tremendously as a dancer and hard worker over all four years,” Cole said. Kassy Miller, Christine Staab and Eliza Maloney have all helped me overcome so many obstacles, and I can’t wait to show off what I’ve learned from them.”
Brooklyn plans on studying marketing at Midland University. She is the daughter of Monica Rowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.