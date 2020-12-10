LOUISBURG – It was a historic season for the Wildcat soccer team as Louisburg defeated Rose Hill for third place in the Class 4-1A state tournament.
Coach Kyle Conley was honored for the team’s first-ever state trophy performance, being named the Class 4-1A Soccer Coach of the Year.
“Being named the 4A-1A coach of the year is a tremendous honor with all the great coaches in our classification,” Conley said.
Louisburg was 16-2 on the season, losing just once in the regular season and once in the state tournament, falling to Bishop Meige in the semifinals.
The Wildcats captured a Frontier League title, a regional championship and won a state quarter-final playoff game to advance to state.
Conley said the coach of the year honor was about the student-athletes in the Louisburg Wildcat soccer program setting a goal and reaching for it through hard work and determination.
“It’s all about the kids,” he said. “They worked so hard and kept rising to the occasion each and every night. Every day at practice they worked so incredibly hard and were so focused on meeting the challenges the coaches provided.
“The boys had such high goals for themselves and they met everyone one of them,” Conley said, “They wanted to make it to the state final four and they did exactly that.”
It was a difficult season, dealing with COVID-19, quarantines, missed games and scheduling changes, but the team never used that as an excuse, Conley said, focusing only on what they could control.
“With all the uncertainty we had with all the COVID-19 stuff, the boys lived in the moment and played like each game could be their last,” Conley said. “All season the boys trusted the process and it paid dividends in the end. Making the final four was an unbelievable accomplishment, especially since it was only the second time in school history.”
The Louisburg Wildcats dedicated its state run, winning the first team trophy in program history, to its loyal and supportive fans, Conley said.
“We played for our community and fans when we made it to the state final four,” he said. “In both of our games, we had more purple in the stands. In fact, since I took over five years ago, either home or away, we always had more fans supporting these young men.
“When we got to Wichita we focused on playing for our families, our community and our school,” Conley said. “We wanted to make them proud and represent them the best we possibly could. This senior class has won three regional championships, three league titles, including an undefeated league title this season, and earned a third-place finish (at state). This team has now set the new standard and will be what next year's team looks to rise above.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.