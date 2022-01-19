OSAWATOMIE — Outbreaks of COVID caused four area basketball games to be postponed on Friday, Jan. 14, and a wrestling tournament for Saturday, Jan. 15, was canceled.
Osawatomie boys and girls basketball games scheduled against rival Prairie View for home Friday, Jan. 15, were postponed. The games have been rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 28. Osawatomie will be hosting its little girls cheer night that evening.
Paola boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15, at Piper were also postponed. The games have been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3. The games will be moved to Paola due to a scheduling conflict at Piper.
The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team did not compete Saturday, Jan. 15, with the cancellation of the Topeka-Invitational due to an impending winter snow storm and rising cases of COVID.
Osawatomie USD 367 canceled school for Friday, Jan. 15, and Tuesday, Jan. 18. School is closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Classes were scheduled to resume Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Prairie View USD 362 canceled school for Friday, Jan. 15. School was closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
