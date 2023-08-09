230809_mr_spt_baker

PAOLA — The competition could not have been closer in the bull riding and saddle bronc riding at the annual Grand River Rodeo during the Miami County Fair.

Justin Hineman and Chase Bryan tied for first place in the bull riding event at the rodeo, held Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29. Hineman and Bryan each had scores of 83, winning $354.20.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.