Marty Baker and Rich Baker of Iowa kick up some dirt in the rodeo arena in the team roping event at the Miami County Fair on Friday, July 28. The two-day rodeo featured bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, bareback riding and team roping. The Bakers set the rodeo record for longest haul, traveling more than eight hours.
John Allen goes for a wild ride in the saddle bronc competition as his horse tries to buck him off during the Miami County Fair rodeo Friday, July 28. He is ranked No. 1 in the United Rodeo Association.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Fallon Crimm, Ottawa, comes out of the gate with a fast trigger on her rope during the breakaway calf roping event at the Miami County Fair.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Dexter Davis, an Iowa cowboy, waves his arms in the air after tying down a calf in the calf roping event at the Miami County Fair.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Nathan Notch gets thrown off the back of his horse during the bareback riding competition.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Greg Ash, a Missouri cowboy, throws his calf into the air prior to tying him down during the rodeo.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Chase Jackman and Tate Jackman compete in the team roping event at the Miami County Fair rodeo Friday, July 28.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Jack Pitman holds on during the saddle bronc competition as his horse runs in front of the fence at the Miami County Fair rodeo arena.
PAOLA — The competition could not have been closer in the bull riding and saddle bronc riding at the annual Grand River Rodeo during the Miami County Fair.
Justin Hineman and Chase Bryan tied for first place in the bull riding event at the rodeo, held Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29. Hineman and Bryan each had scores of 83, winning $354.20.
Hineman ranks 10th in the United Rodeo Association (URA) bull riding standings.
John Allen and Paola cowboy Jake Joeckel were separated by just a single point in the saddle bronc riding. Allen won the event with a score of 78, taking home $358.80. Joeckel posted a 77 for runner-up.
Allen was riding a horse named “True Gritt.” His horse came out of the gate and spun and spun and spun some more in a circle.
Allen is ranked No. 1 in the URA in saddle bronc riding. Joeckel is ranked ninth. Joeckel was riding a horse named “War Paint.”
Jace Hensley, Paola, was third in the bull riding with a score of 74. Wyatt Hoggatt finished fourth with a ride of 73. Hensley is ranked second in the URA in bull riding.
Tyler McSorley had a time of 10.2 seconds for first place in calf roping, winning $460. Dexter Davis was second in 10.8, and Marty Baker had a time of 14.7 for third place.
Kolby Ungerhour won the 40-year-old and over calf roping event with a time of 11.2, taking home $358.80. Gene Crouse had a time of 12.1 for second place. Crouse is ranked No. 3 in the event in the URA.
Karley Perry placed first in the breakaway roping with a time of 2.6, winning $493.58. Sydney Herrin was second. Miranda Arndt finished third. Kendall Jacobson, a Paola cowgirl, was fourth. Kaylee Sorrell placed fifth.
Lynsay North turned in a time of 115.831 for first place in barrel racing. North won $667.00. North is ranked No. 1 in the event in the URA. North is ranked No. 2 in the all-around standings.
Jordan Vickery of Louisburg was runner-up. Micaela Dummit placed third. Angie Galliher finished fourth. Morgan Riley was fifth. Vickery is ranked No. 7. Dummit is ranked No. 5.
Cash Tharp and Chand Kimbrough won team roping with a time of 3.9 seconds, winning $621.00. Jason Pendergraft and Roper O’Brien placed second. Justin Phoenix and Levi Phoenix were third.
Tharp is the No. 5-ranked team roping header in the URA. Kimbrough is the No. 5-ranked team roping heeler. O’Brien is ranked No. 9.
Area cowboys and cowgirls also took the opportunity to shine in their local hometown rodeo.
Jake McKellips, Louisburg, competed in the saddle bronc riding event. He is ranked No. 3 in the URA in the event.
Levi Nichols, a La Cygne cowboy, rode in the calf roping event.
Delaney Wright of Louisburg competed in barrel racing. Cowgirl Delaney Wright, a 2022 graduate of Louisburg High School, is a member of the Kansas State University track and field team. She won three medals in the Class 4A state track and field meet her senior season, placing second in the 400, third in the 200 and fifth in the long jump.
Jennifer Duncan, Paola, rode in the break-a-way roping competition.
Shelby Weitman, La Cygne; Saige Pemberton, La Cygne; and Duncan, Paola, rode in the barrel racing event.
Cooper Belt, Osawatomie, and Ray Belt teamed up in the team roping event.
Breakaway ropers Kim Spurgeon, Anna Brisbane and Danni Clover are not just talented cowgirls, but they also serve their communities as school teachers.
Emily Gomez of Paola, and other local riders, Nicole Jacobson, Kendahl Jacobson, Rick Jones and Mike Douglass, rode in a mounted shooters demonstration following the rodeo each night.
