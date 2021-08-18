GUTHRIE, Okla. – Lakin Cunningham of Louisburg added another saddle and buckle to her collection this summer.
Cunningham captured the World Championship in goat tying at the National Little Britches Rodeo Association finals in Guthrie, Okla.
Cunningham was among 1,650 contestants in the in the finals, making it the largest rodeo in the world.
The National Little Britches Rodeo Association was founded in 1952, making it one of the longest running youth rodeo associations. The NLBRA sponsors more than 500 rodeos across the United States and Canada.
Cunningham earned points to compete in the finals, facing other youth from age 5 to 19 from 33 states. She placed first in senior goat tying for girls age 14 to 19, competing in a field of 175. Cunningham, a 7-time qualifier, has placed in the top 15 three times. She won the points title for the crown and clocked the fastest time at the finals with a 6.6 second performance.
She won a World Championship saddle, four belt buckles and a $1,000 finals rodeo scholarship.
Cunningham was among the top 10 the world twice in barrel racing and top 20 in the world in ribbon roping. Cunningham was the National Rodeo Princess in 2016.
Earlier this summer Cunningham won the Kansas High School Rodeo State Championship in goat tying and reserve grand champion in reined cow horse, winning a saddle, two belt buckles, a pair of trophy spurs and a 2,000 scholarship. She earned an addition $2,0000 in scholarships from the National High School Rodeo Association and the International Finals Youth Rodeo.
Cunningham won the Gene Litton Memorial Scholarship from the NHSRA and was named the NHSRA student athlete of the month. The NHSRA had 196 scholarship applicants. The application process included four short essays. The association award 30 scholarships, including 11 from the Kansas High School Rodeo Association.
Cunningham has been riding horses since she was an infant. She started barrel racing at the age of 3. Three years later she was in her first rodeo. She started goat tying her second year in rodeo.
She is a third generation cowgirl and proud of it.
Lakin and her horse Easy were Reserve World Champions in the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship held December of 2020 in las Vegas. She earned more than $9,000 in cash and prizes during the event.
She also placed third in the Junior American Rodeo goat tying. She is officially qualified for the Junior American Rodeo.
Cunningham was selected by Kimes Ranch Jeans to be part of the national clothing company’s sponsorship program.
She placed first in the average at the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship for her 15-and-under age group. Cunningham placed first in the second go round, second in the short go, fifth in the first go round and fifth in the hot round.
She was selected a BEX sponsorship team member. Competing in the 19-and-under age division Cunningham placed eighth in the short round, 10th place in the World, and among the top 15 in the first and second go rounds.
Cunningham won the Martha Josey “Best Dressed Cowgirl” award among all age groups.
Easy, her goat-tying horse, was bred, born and raised on her grandparent’s farm in Paola. Easy raced on the track for four years.
Cunningham started working with Easy for goat tying. The two started competing together when she was in eighth grade.
She competed in the Miami County Fair Rodeo when she was 5. The closest rodeo she competes in now is the American Royal Youth Invitational Rodeo in Kansas City, Mo. She has competed there for the past nine years.
Cunningham was named Kansas High School Rodeo All-Around Cowgirl as a sophomore in 2019. She also won the barrel racing champion, reserve champion in goat tying and queen. She qualified for the nationals in four events.
She was in the top 10 in the National Little Britches Rodeo Association goat tying and secured a national sponsor with her recent performance in Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.