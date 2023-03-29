There are certain moments in time one just does not forget. One of those for me was when a baseball went through the wicket of an old catcher’s mitt that belonged to my father, Franklin.
No, the ball did not hit me in the face, but it was close. I was in the eighth grade, playing for the Our Lady of Fatima baseball team in the Catholic Youth Council League.
It was a sad day for me, I loved that old catcher’s mitt. So much so, even though it was in three pieces, I saved it for 40 years. My eighth-grade promotion from Our Lady of Fatima in Florissant, Mo., was in 1983.
It is a Twin-Flex, made in America, Spaulding autograph store model glove with the signature of Charley Lau burned into the leather.
Lau came up with the Detroit Tigers in 1956. He went on to play for the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Athletics.
Mom and Dad, Franklin and Genevieve, were married in 1960 and lived in the Kansas City Metropolitan area until 1970, when they moved to St. Louis. This dates the glove to 1963 or 1964, the two seasons Lau played for the Kansas City Athletics.
Lau went on to coach in the American League for 15 years, working for five teams, including the Kansas City Royals from 1971-74 and 1975-78. He coached Kansas City legends like George Brett, Hal McRae, Amos Otis, Willie Wilson, Cookie Rojas and Lou Piniella.
Getting the glove restored was always a dream of mine, so I held onto it. As the years went by, I never thought I would be able to get it restored. Many of the guys who repair them charge in the hundreds of dollars, and I just never had that kind of money laying around to put into an old ball glove.
One day this winter, I saw a Facebook post by Bruce Martell of Paola about several gloves he had restitched for his son Johnson, a junior pitcher and first baseman on the Panther baseball team. I liked the pictures and told him how cool and awesome the gloves looked.
I sent Bruce a private message on Facebook and told him about my dad’s old catcher’s mitt and asked him if he was up for a challenge. Bruce immediately said yes and asked me to bring him the glove.
I dug through the plastic tubs in the attic and found the glove, sadly laying there all flat in three pieces. The entire webbing where the ball is caught was in two pieces.
Bruce, a big Red Sox fan who was born in Boston and grew up in the New Hamshire area, took on the project. Bruce had no idea if it could be saved, until he removed the old stitching and tried to put it back together.
Several weeks later, I was invited to the home of Bruce and Amanda Martell for dinner with Johnson and Olivia. Bruce handed me a large paper sack. In it was my dad’s old baseball glove restored to all of its original glory.
Seeing that glove in one piece again was just an incredible feeling of joy.
My dad passed in 2011 and the glove brought back a lot of fond memories. Bruce said it was quite an ordeal to save the glove, but hearing my story, he wanted to see what could be done.
I sent before and after pictures to my siblings Cindy, Tim, Terry, John, Ray and Eric. They could not believe how incredible it looked.
The glove will be with me for our next family Christmas in St. Louis. I will also have the glove to show off to Mark Sallee, my longtime friend from grade school, during our annual lunch at Pirronie’s Pizzeria.
Bruce said he spent more than 10 and a half hours on the restoration process. Nearly half of that time, more than five hours, was working on the webbing pieces to figure out how they were supposed to go together.
He used a popping red-leather to lace the old catcher’s mitt back up. Being a die-hard St. Louis fan, I told him that Cardinals red looked wonderful. Bruce claims it is Boston Red Sox red. Either way, that old mitt is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.
I showed the glove off at an Osawatomie Rotary Club lunch where I was asked to be the guest speaker following news of my award from the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. I started by talking about the glove and how that is how my sportswriting career all began. My father passed along a love for sports and baseball and, my mother, an English teacher, helped instill in me an appreciation for reading and writing.
Saturday, March 25, I held dad’s old catchers mitt again to play catch for the first time in 40 years. I was a player-coach on the alumni team, meaning there was no way I was going to bat or take the field.
I warmed up playing catch with Paola graduate Nick Scheffer, regional bank manager for Landmark National Bank. Scheffer, a member of the Osawatomie Rotary Club, was the one who asked me to be the guest speaker.
I also took a moment to play catch with Bruce, the man who saved Dad’s old glove and brought this old sportswriter to tears.
