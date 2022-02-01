OSAWATOMIE — One day after getting a cancer-free report on his MRI results, Strong Wright represented the Miami County boys swim team in a home meet at Osawatomie High School.
Wright, a cancer survivor, had the MRI on Tuesday, Jan. 18, showing no signs of the brain tumors he has battled since 2019. The following day the Miami County boys swim team celebrated with Wright, winning the home meet on senior night Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The Miami County boys scored 297 points to secure the team title. Topeka-Hayden was runner-up with 245 points. Fort Scott placed third with 152 points.
During the meet the Miami County boys swim team recognized seniors Cooper Hipp, Drake Burdine, Cole Brown, Drake Baus and Remmington Rice.
Wright, a young man of Christ, has had his faith tested, but has never lost sight of the Lord’s plan.
He proclaimed his faith publicly with a verse God laid on his heart for his baptism on March 24, 2019. The verse was Psalms 24:3: “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
The verse, that the Lord is always with him, has served Wright well. Seven months after his baptism Wright was diagnosed with pineoblastoma.
March continued to be a special month for Strong. He rang the bell for finishing his proton therapy on March 23, 2020. The following day, while the country was shut down due to COVID-19, he started the first of six rounds of chemotherapy and gamma knife on a second tumor.
Two years after he was baptized, March 24, 2021, he came home from school and told his parents Thomas and Jennifer Wright that God had given him a teaching moment as a pastor. A friend at school was feeling down. He told he student, “When God created Earth, He spoke the words and then it was.”
Strong told his friend, I beat brain cancer because God told me to speak the words. If you speak negative, you will only see and feel negative. If I was afraid and didn’t have God, I would have not beat cancer.
How fast that year went, Jennifer Wright said to her son, just yesterday it seemed like he was in radiation fighting the brain tumors.
Strong asked her if she wanted to know how cool God is? She said, of course.
“Two years ago I was baptized and look where my journey has taken me. He prepared me,” Strong said.
Strong, who has dreams of being a pastor, continues to be an inspiration to those around him.
The Miami County boys won seven events on senior night. Those wins came with some season-best times and personal records.
Brown had two of those seven event victories, placing first in the 100 freestyle with a season-best time of 56.38 seconds. He also won the 200 individual medley, swimming another season-best time of 2:24.45.
Sam Johnson won the 50 freestyle in 24.74 seconds. He swam a personal record time of 59.9 seconds for first place in the 100 butterfly.
Braden Branine won the 100 breaststroke with a season-best time of 1:14.52.
Luke Hebert turned in his best time of the season in the 500 freestyle, winning the event with a time of 6:11. He shaved 30 seconds off his time.
Colton Prettyman, Hipp, Brown and Johnson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.16.
Brayton Brueggen, Branine, Jace Retinger and Hebert took second in the 200 medley relay. Johnson, Brown, Reitinger and Hebert were second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Brueggen placed second in the 200 freestyle. He finished second in the 100 backstroke.
Hipp finished third in the 50 freestyle and third the 100 freestyle. Prettyman was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Wright, Retnger, Branine and Brueggen placed fifth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Evan Retinger, Wright, Burdine and Prettyman placed sixth in the 200 medley relay.
Evan Retinger placed sixth in the 200 freestyle.
Prettyman was sixth in the 50 freestyle. Branine was seventh.
Jace Retinger placed sixth in the 100 freestyle.
Burdine was eighth in the 100 backstroke.
Jace Retinger placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke.
