PAOLA — The Lady Panther defense held the Lady Cats to nine points or less in three of the four quarters of basketball on senior night, walking off the floor for the last time at home with a victory.
Paola opened the Frontier League contest with a 15-5 run in the first quarter Friday, Feb. 28. The Lady Panthers went on to win the game by 11 points, 46-35.
After being outscored 12-11 in the second quarter, the Lady Panthers held the Lady Cats to nine points in the third quarter and nine points in the final frame.
Paola made nine free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Following the game, the Lady Panthers recognized seniors Sydney Boedeker, Madison Bryant, Macaela Garrett, Brayden Hanf, Sophie Jones and Trinity McDow.
Hanf sparked the Lady Panthers in the first quarter. She hit a 3-pointer to break a 2-2 tie. Hanf made an inside basket and then a layup to give Paola a 14-4 lead.
Hanf scored seven points in the first quarter and finished with 12 for the game.
Paola went on a 15-5 run in the frame, setting the tone.
McDow kept the Lady Panthers in the game in the second quarter, sinking three baskets with two 3-pointers. She scored eight of Paola’s 11 points in the frame
McDow sank two field goals and two free throws in the third quarter. She posted a game-high 19 points on the night.
Dakiah Yates went 4-for-4 from the line in the quarter. She also added a field goal, posting six of her eight points in the frame.
Kate Ediger and Bryant also scored.
Madilyn Melton led the Louisburg Lady Cats with 16 points. She was 8-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Brianne Kuhlman, Delaney Wright, Haley Cain, Brooklyn Diederich, Alyse Moore and Megan Foote also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.