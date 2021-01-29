LOUISBURG — Neosho County Community College landed an all-league guard on its 2021 recruiting class, signing Louisburg Lady Cat senior Brooklyn Diederich.
She was named to the All-Frontier League Girls Basketball Team last season. Diederich averaged 6.0 points, 5.7 deflections, 2.09 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.23 assists per game.
“It is a very exciting feeling knowing that I am able to continue playing the sport I have played my whole life,” Diederich said.
Basketball is in her blood.
Diederich started playing when she was 6 years old, and a basketball has been in her hands ever since.
“I started playing basketball 11 years ago,” she said. “My parents wanted me to try all sports when I was younger, to try and figure out which sports I would want to continue playing throughout my life.”
She was surrounded by family and friends for her signing day, held at Louisburg High School in November.
“It was a very exciting moment to finally sign my letter of Intent in front of all my friends, family and coaches who have supported me through all my years of playing basketball,” Diederich said. “If those people wouldn’t have pushed me the way they did I would not be the basketball player I am today.”
Signing early has let her focus on her senior season with the Lady Cats, who won their first eight games to open the season. Louisburg is ranked in the top five in the state.
In addition to playing for the Lady Cats for four years, Diederich played club basketball for coach Jim Foote in Louisburg from fifth to eighth grades. She joined the Pride coached by Mario Washington as a freshman and played through this summer.
Diederich has been tested for the next level, playing in the Frontier League for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
It did not take Diederich long to know she had found a home with the Neosho County Community College program.
“When I went on my visit to Neosho, I just had that feeling,” she said. “The coaches and the team were very welcoming and the size of the campus was a perfect fit for me. I am very excited for a new atmosphere of basketball and new competition.”
Diederich plans on studying occupational therapy.
Brooklyn is the daughter of Jenny Diederich and Derek Diederich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.