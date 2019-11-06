MANHATTAN, Kan. — Anna Dixon had 21 kills to lead the Kansas State Wildcat volleyball team back from a two-set deficit to defeat the rival Kansas Jayhawks.
Dixon is a graduate of Louisburg High School.
Kansas State lost the first two matches at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan on Wednesday, Oct. 23, by scores of 31-33 and 22-25.
Kansas State roared back to win three sets in a row and take the match with scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 15-9.
Dixon led the Lady Cats to the finals of the Class 4A state tournament her junior and senior seasons at Louisburg High School.
She was the Class 4A player of the year and named to the Under Armour Volleyball All-American Team her senior season.
Anna is the daughter of Jerry and Beth Dixon of Louisburg.
