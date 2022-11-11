221116_mr_spt_dixon

Anna Dixon, a graduate of Louisburg High School, is in her senior season with the University of Missouri volleyball team. Dixon notched her 1,000th kill with Missouri in October.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Anna Dixon, a University of Missouri senior, recently notched her 1,000th kill as a Tiger.

Dixon, a graduate of Louisburg High School, started all four years for the Lady Cats.

