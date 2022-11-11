COLUMBIA, Mo. – Anna Dixon, a University of Missouri senior, recently notched her 1,000th kill as a Tiger.
Dixon, a graduate of Louisburg High School, started all four years for the Lady Cats.
Dixon is a hitter for the University of Missouri volleyball team. She has 284 kills on the season to go with 43 digs and 45 blocks.
She had a season-high 19 kills, seven digs and 21.5 points against Auburn on Friday, Oct. 15.
Dixon was named to the USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team in 2022. She was an All-SEC team selection in 2020.
She was named the USA Volleyball Women’s Junior National Team in 2019. Dixon was an All-Big 12 Rookie Team selection in 2019.
During her junior season, Dixon appeared in all 31 matches with 29 starts. She led the team with 380 kills, averaging 3.45 kills per set. Dixon had double-digit kills in 23 matches.
She loves to play Auburn, logging a career-high 27 kills against them in October 2021. Dixon finished the season with 173 digs, 47 blocks and 21 aces.
Dixon made her debut with Missouri in her sophomore year of college, appearing in all 24 matches with 10 starts in 2020.
She was second on the team in kills with 273, averaging 3.0 kills per set. Dixon recorded double-digit kills in 13 matches, including eight straight matches with double-digit kills.
Dixon recorded a season-high 20 kills against Louisiana State University in January 2020 and served in a career-high five aces against LSU the following day.
Dixon began her collegiate career at Kansas State University where she was named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team.
She was second on the team with 292 kills. Dixon added 326 points, 84 digs and 47 blocks.
Dixon recorded more than 2,000 kills during her high school career with the Louisburg Lady Cats. She was named the Class 4A Kansas Player of the Year twice.
She was a Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year finalist in 2018 and Under Armor Honorable Mention All-American.
Dixon helped lead the Lady Cats to back-to-back Class 4A state runner-up performances.
Dixon is a nursing major with a minor in psychology. Anna is the daughter of Jerry and Beth Dixon of Louisburg.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
