Louisburg Wildcat Mason Dobbins soars over the bar during an attempt in the high jump. Dobbins tied the school record at 6-6 and broke the mark with a jump of 6-7 during the Frontier League meet at Baldwin City. He won the event at state, clearing 6-6.
LOUISBURG — Mason Dobbins and the Louisburg Wildcats spent the month of May writing a new chapter in track and field history.
Dobbins would end the month winning three state medals, leaving Cessna Stadium in Wichita with a third consecutive team trophy in the process.
He cleared 6 feet, 6 inches for first place in the high jump. Dobbins was runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles.
Caden Caplinger, Colyer Wingfield, Ashton Moore and Dobbins placed third in the 4x100-meter relay.
Dobbins was named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
The Louisburg Wildcats were runner-up at state, posting 87 points. They were half a point from a second state championship in three years.
Dobbins and the track athletes in the Louisburg High School Class of 2023 won three Class 4A state track and field trophies in three years, placing runner-up this season, third in 2022 and hoisting a championship trophy in 2021. The Louisburg Wildcats might have made it four trophies in four years, but the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The new chapter in Louisburg Wildcat track and field history started with a record day in the Red Bud Classic at Wellsville High School.
With his teammates looking on, Dobbins cleared 6-6 in the high jump to tie a school record set by Dennis Seck (’91) and Jason Burk (’98).
Dobbins, Caplinger, Wingfield and Moore ran a time of 43.14 seconds to place first in the 4x100-meter relay with a new school record time.
Louisburg posted 135.5 points to win the team title in the Red Bud Classic, defeating runner-up Eudora by 17.5 points.
Dobbins also had gold medal performances in the 110-meter high hurdles and the 200-meter dash.
One week later, the Louisburg Wildcats and Dobbins put the pen to paper again for another historic day at the Frontier League meet at Baldwin City.
This time, Dobbins was not after a tie, he wanted the record all to himself. Dobbins made that happen, clearing 6-7 in the high jump for first place with a new Louisburg High School record.
Dobbins, Caplinger, Wingfield and Moore placed first in the league meet with a time of 43.06 seconds, setting a new Louisburg Wildcat record and new Frontier League meet record in the process. Louisburg broke a meet record of 43.17 set by Spring Hill in 2006.
Dobbins also added Frontier League gold with a first-place finish in the 110-meter high hurdles.
The Louisburg Wildcats dominated the Frontier League meet, posting 151 points to win the team title by 52 points.
The Louisburg Wildcats won the Class 4A regional at Shawnee Mission North the following week. Dobbins placed first in the high jump, first in the 110-meter high hurdles and third in the 200-meter dash. Dobbins, Caplinger, Wingfield and Moore placed third in the 4x100-meter relay.
Dobbins and his teammates put a bow on the 2023 season with a state runner-up performance at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.
He placed first in the high jump, second in the 110-meter high hurdles and third with the 4x100-meter relay team.
