Louisburg Wildcat Mason Dobbins soars over the bar during an attempt in the high jump. Dobbins tied the school record at 6-6 and broke the mark with a jump of 6-7 during the Frontier League meet at Baldwin City. He won the event at state, clearing 6-6.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

LOUISBURG — Mason Dobbins and the Louisburg Wildcats spent the month of May writing a new chapter in track and field history.

Dobbins would end the month winning three state medals, leaving Cessna Stadium in Wichita with a third consecutive team trophy in the process.

