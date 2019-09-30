LOUISBURG — Brandon Doles had his hands all over the Louisburg Wildcats 23-6 victory against the Piper Pirates.
Doles tackled Piper’s punter on a botched play, recovered a fumbled punt and then sealed a 23-6 victory at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Sept 27, deflecting a pass that was intercepted by teammate Weston Guetterman.
The Louisburg Wildcats handed the Piper Pirates their first loss of the season. Louisburg improved to 2-2, winning back-to-back games after an 0-2 start.
Dennis Stiles, John Lohse, Jason Burk and Krystal Bowes-Grojean joined the Louisburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony at halftime.
Quarterback Madden Rutherford threw a pair of touchdown passes in his return from an injury.
The Wildcats took charge of the game on their opening drive, matching 80 yards for a score. Ben Wiedenmann capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. The conversion attempt failed.
Doles tackled the Piper punter after a bad snap.
The Wildcats turned the ball over with a fumble.
The Louisburg defense forced a three-and-out.
Doles prevented a second turnover, recovering a fumbled punt for the Wildcats. Louisburg took over at the Piper 45-yard line to end the first quarter.
Louisburg capitalized on the field position with a 30-yard field goal by Drake Varns, making it 9-0 with 6:09 left in the half.
Piper answered with a 5-yard touchdown run to pull within three points, 9-6, with 4:57 on the clock.
Louisburg missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds of the quarter, kicking the ball wide to the right.
It remained a three-point, one field goal game until late in the third quarter.
Louisburg had the ball just outside the red zone at the Piper 21-yard line facing fourth down with 16 yards to go.
Rutherford got the first down and a whole lot more with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kolby Kattau, increasing the lead to 16-6 with 2:48 on the clock.
Rutherford gave Louisburg a little more insurance in the fourth quarter, completing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Guetterman to make it 23-6 with 3:49 left in regulation.
Less than a minute later, Doles got his hand on a Piper pass and Guetterman picked it off for the interception to put the win away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.