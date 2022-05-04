OTTAWA — Brandon Doles homered as the Louisburg Wildcats defeated the Ottawa Cyclones on the road.
Doles singled, homered, drove in one run and scored four runs in a 14-6 victory Friday, April 29.
Louisburg, 6-9, snapped a two-game losing streak with the win.
Maverick Rockers was 3-for-4, driving in one run.
Jackson Howard had two hits and drove in three runs. Corbin Hamman singled and drove home two runs.
Kolby Kattau walked, doubled and scored twice. Brody McGreer doubled.
Mack Newell allowed six runs on three hits. Doles gave up just one hit in two innings in relief.
The Louisburg Wildcats took two tough losses at Anderson County on Thursday, April 28, falling 7-4 in the opener and 6-5 with a walk-off by the Bulldogs in the second game.
Declan Battle had three hits with a double in the first game.
Doles singled, doubled and drove home one run.
Kattau started the game, working four innings. Rockers pitched two innings in relief.
Kattau had three hits in the second game, including a pair of doubles. Cade Driskell had two base hits, drove in three runs and scored.
McGreer, Rockers, Doles and Hamman singled and scored.
Hamman started the game, throwing five innings. Doles came on in the sixth and worked the final two innings. He allowed one run on three hits and took the loss.
