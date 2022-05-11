LOUISBURG — Seniors Brandon Doles and Kolby Kattau combined for five hits, three runs batted in and three runs scored to lead the Louisburg Wildcats to a victory in their final regular season home game against Eudora.
Doles doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored in a 5-3 victory against Eudora on Tuesday, May 3.
Kattau was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles. He drove in one run and scored twice.
The Louisburg Wildcats recognized Brandon Doles, Kolby Kattau, Cade Driskell, Maverick Rockers, George Reichart and Sam Hastings for their final regular season home game on senior night.
The Lady Cat softball team fell to Eudora on senior night by a final of 13-0. Louisburg recognized senior Mia Wilson.
The Louisburg baseball team, 7-9, has won two games in a row.
Kattau plays infield, outfield and pitches for the Wildcats.
Doles plays outfield and pitches. He signed with Ottawa University to play football.
Driskell walked and scored. He plays first base and is a designated hitter.
Rockers drove in one run. He plays infield and pitches. He committed to Highland Community College to play baseball.
Brody McGreer, Corbin Hamman and Jackson Howard singled.
Kattau started the game and got the win. He allowed three runs on six hits. Kattau struck out four.
Doles held Eudora to one hit in relief, nailing down the save.
It was Kattau’s third victory of the season. Doles notched his third save.
Team Leaders
Kattau is hitting a team-best .580 with six doubles, a triple and a home run. He had driven in 10 runs with 21 runs scored.
Jackson Kush has 16 base hits in 38 at bats for a .421 batting average. He has a double and a homer, driving in 13 runs with nine runs scored.
Rockers and Doles are tied for the team-lead in runs batted in with 15 each.
Rockers is batting .415 with six doubles and two home runs. He has a team-high 19 runs scored.
Doles has a .346 batting average with six doubles and two home runs. He has 17 runs scored.
Rockers leads the club with seven stolen bases. Declan Battle has six steals.
