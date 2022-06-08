LOUISBURG — Wildcat senior Brandon Doles is on his way to Ottawa University to play four more years of football.
Doles made the decision official by signing a national letter of intent during a ceremony held at Louisburg High School in front of family, coaches, teammates and friends.
Doles, a four-year member of the Louisburg Wildcat football team, was recruited to play linebacker.
“I’m really excited to play at the next level,” Doles said. “The competition is way higher than high school. I cannot wait to work and compete against all these other really good guys.”
Doles has been playing football the past 11 years. He played two seasons for Louisburg Middle School.
“I started playing football when I was in first grade,” he said. “I played soccer before that and thought it would be fun to try out football, and I instantly fell in love with the sport.”
Doles likes to help the Wildcats win and is always ready for a challenge.
“The competition is one of my favorite things about football,” he said. “I also enjoy learning all the different schemes and studying other teams to find ways to win against them.”
In addition to that, there is nothing like being on a team and building lifelong friendships.
“I love the brotherhood that comes with football,” Doles said. “Some of my best friends that I have made were because of football.
“My coaches have really taught me how to be a better linebacker,” he said. “Being part of the team are among the highlights of my high school career.”
Doles was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Football Team selection at linebacker.
He also wrestled for the Louisburg Wildcats. Doles made a comeback from a football injury that ended his junior season to get back on the wrestling mat his senior season. He was a second-team Spotlight selection at 182 pounds. Doles, a state qualifier, was 9-5 on the season.
Playing football in the Frontier League, a very competitive league, was a challenge, Doles said. One had to be prepared for every game.
“The Frontier League is a very run-heavy League, so it has taught me how to get better at stopping the run,” he said.
Doles made a trip to the Ottawa University campus to visit with coaches and players. Doles liked what he saw, and his brother Desmond, a former Brave, had nothing but good things to say about the program.
