FORT SCOTT — The Paola Panther wrestling team won the Class 4A regional at Fort Scott High School by more than 100 points.

Paola qualified 12 wrestlers for state, sent 10 to the finals and had six individual regional champions Saturday, Feb. 18. The Panthers posted 250.5 points for first place. Chanute was runner-up with 143.5 points. Independence had 121.5 points for third place.

