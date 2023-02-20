FORT SCOTT — The Paola Panther wrestling team won the Class 4A regional at Fort Scott High School by more than 100 points.
Paola qualified 12 wrestlers for state, sent 10 to the finals and had six individual regional champions Saturday, Feb. 18. The Panthers posted 250.5 points for first place. Chanute was runner-up with 143.5 points. Independence had 121.5 points for third place.
Osawatomie was 11th in the team standings with 41 points. Prairie View placed 13th with 27 points.
Panther coach Darvin Willard was named the Class 4A regional coach of the year.
Brock Johnson, Kaiden Powell, Brody Latto, Sheldon Martin, Clayton Younger and Dylan Waggerman won regional titles for the Paola Panthers.
Bryson Rockers, Ryan Pankov, Macoy Johnson and Charlie Zeller were runners-up.
Spring Hill placed third in the Class 5A regional at Blue Valley Southwest High School on Saturday, Feb. 18, qualifying 11 wrestlers for state.
Louisburg placed fifth in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin High School, sending six wrestlers to the state tournament.
The Paola Panthers were dominant and also competed with a lot of guts at the Fort Scott regional, battling injuries and illness.
Pankov, runner-up at 138 pounds, was wrestling with an ankle injury. He grimaced on every move in a 13-2 major decision against AJ Schaffer of Anderson County in the semifinals. Pankov, 30-6, took an injury default in the finals. He had two pins on the day.
Macoy Johnson, 17-3, was wrestling with a knee injury. He lost a hard-fought 5-4 decision in the 144-pound championship match against Brody Gomez of Fort Scott. Johnson was 3-1 with three pins.
Zeller, 33-5, was the only Paola Panther not in the team pictures with the Class 4A him regional championship trophy. He was not feeling well and left the tournament following the semifinals. Zeller took a medical forfeit in the 157-pound title match. He won a 6-3 decision against Lennon Vann of Fort Scott to advance to the finals. He also had two pins.
Brock Johnson, 38-2, won an 8-3 decision against Mason Gibbons of Independence in the title match at 106 pounds. Johnson was 3-0 with two pins.
Powell, 33-5, scored a 9-1 major decision against Cash Wilderman of Frontenac in the 120-pound finals. Powell was 3-0 with a pin and two major decisions.
Latto, 28-13, pinned Trace Metcalf of Fort Scott for first place at 126 pounds. Latto was 3-0 with three pins.
Martin, 32-7, pinned Wyatt Frazier of Frontenac in the 150-pound title match. Martin was 3-0 with three pins.
Younger, 33-5, won a 7-1 decision against Alex Williams of Frontenac for first place at 165 pounds. Younger was 3-0 with a technical fall.
Waggerman, 34-3, pinned Gunar Allen of Independence for first place at 175 pounds. Waggerman was 3-0 with three pins.
Rockers, 27-10, was runner-up at 113 pounds. Rockers was 2-1 with two pins. He lost in the 113-pound finals in overtime.
Hagan Blanck, 18-6, qualified for state with a fourth-place finish at 132 pounds. He was 2-2 with two major decisions. Blanck showed a heart sign, thanking the Paola crowd, following the win that sent him to state.
Carson Marton, who recently came back after an injury, placed fourth at 215 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins. Martin is 6-4 on the season.
Sam Shore, 23-19, missed going to state by one win. He was 3-2 with a pin.
Osawatomie Trojans
Seth Carrow was runner-up for the Trojans at 190 pounds. Carrow, 25-10, was 3-1 with two pins.
Jovani Caudill, 28-7, was one win away from qualifying for state at 157 pounds. He was 3-2 with two pins.
Draison Lucas, 15-10, was one win from punching his ticket to state. He was 1-2 with a pin.
Prairie View Buffalos
Dayton Kline, 26-8, was runner-up at 215 pounds. Kline was 3-1 with two pins.
Trevor Brooks, 13-15, was one win away from going to state at 190 pounds. Brooks was 2-2 with two pins.
Class 5A regional
The Spring Hill Broncos qualified 11 wrestlers, placing third in the Class 5A regional at Blue Valley Southwest High School on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Broncos scored 174 points in the regional tournament.
The top eight wrestlers in each weight class qualify for state in Class 5A.
Draven Pipken, 38-5, scored a 12-6 decision against Sean Wunder of Shawnee Heights for first place at 215 pounds. Pipken was 4-0 with four pins.
Avery Bartek, 31-13, placed second at 144 pounds. He was 3-1 with a pin and a technical fall.
Miles Bell, 29-10, was runner-up at 150 pounds. Bell was 2-1 with a pin.
Kelson McAllister, 26-7, placed second at 157 pounds. He was 3-1 with two pins.
Noah Anderton, 13-4, was fourth at 165 pounds. Anderton was 3-2 with two pins.
Ryan Pahl, 24-18, placed fifth at 126 pounds. He had two pins.
Logan Alexander, 13-20, was fifth at 190 pounds. Alexander was 4-2 with two pins.
Carter Wilson, 12-19, finished sixth at 113 pounds. Wilson had one pin.
Gage Wingerter, 23-17, was sixth at 285 pounds. He was 3-3 with three pins.
Jack Cochran, 19-16, placed seventh at 106 pounds. Cochran had three pins.
James Sheldon, 19-21, was eighth at 132 pounds with one pin.
Class 4A regional
The Louisburg Wildcats placed fifth in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin High School on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Wildcats qualified six wrestlers for state.
Kaven Bartlett, 36-4, scored a 4-1 decision against Cale Hein of Holton for first place at 138 pounds. Bartlett was 3-0 with a major decision.
Elisah Eslinger, 38-5, pinned Gavin Rhoads of Tonganoxie for first place at 285 pounds. He was 3-0 with two pins.
Jay McCaskill, 24-7, was runner-up at 157 pounds. He was 2-1 with two pins.
J’Lee Collins, 22-17, placed third at 126 pounds. Collins was 3-1 with a pin.
Ashton Moore, 18-6, was third at 175 pounds. He was 3-1 with a pin.
Trace Eslinger, 24-19, placed fourth at 215 pounds. He was 3-2 with two pins.
Brayden Yoder, 32-14, was one win away from state at 190 pounds. He was 2-2 with a pin.
