Paola sophomore Stratton Draper fires a tee shot during a tournament earlier this season. Draper shot an 85 and an 89 to place 38th in the Class 4A state tournament in Winfield, Kan.

WINFIELD, Kan. – Stratton Draper wrapped up his sophomore season with the Paola Panther golf team by playing two rounds at the Class 4A state golf tournament.

Draper shot an 85 in his first round at the Class 4A state tournament at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield on Monday, May 22.

