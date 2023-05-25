WINFIELD, Kan. – Stratton Draper wrapped up his sophomore season with the Paola Panther golf team by playing two rounds at the Class 4A state golf tournament.
Draper shot an 85 in his first round at the Class 4A state tournament at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield on Monday, May 22.
Draper had an 89 on the second round at state Tuesday, May 23. He finished with a two-day score of 174 to tie for 38th place.
Spring Hill sophomore Jacob Andrew shot an 81 in the first round at the Class 5A state tournament at Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson, Kan., on Monday, May 22.
Kooper Konitzer, a Prairie View junior, carded a 97 during his first round at the Class 3A state tournament at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City on Monday, May 22. Peyton Doty, a junior, shot a 101.
Class 4A Regional
Draper carded a 90 at the Class 4A regional golf tournament at Coffeyville Country Club on Monday, May 15, qualifying for state. Draper placed 14th in the regional.
Paola was sixth in the regional with a score of 389. Louisburg placed seventh in the team standings with a score of 392.
Hank Robison, a Paola sophomore, shot a 94 for 19th place in the regional tournament Monday, May 15.
Paola senior Aaron Koechner shot a 95 at regionals to tie for 20th place.
Nicholas Lancaster, a Louisburg senior, carded a 95 to tie for 20th place.
Louisburg senior Carter Stuteville shot a 97 for 24th place.
Jackson Olson, a Louisburg senior, placed 25th in the regional with a 98.
Louisburg sophomore Sam Frederick shot a 102 to tie 28th place.
Cole Mynsted, a Louisburg junior, tied for 28th place with a 102.
Fletcher Woolsey, a Paola junior, carded a 110 for 37th place.
Josh Holtzen, a Louisburg junior, placed 41st with a 114.
Paola junior Connor Barnum shot a 115 for 42nd place.
Bryson Rockers, a Paola freshman, carded a 118 for 45th place.
Class 5A Regional
Spring Hill placed sixth in the Class 5A regional at Dub’s Dread Golf Course in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday, May 16.
Andrew shot a 90 to tie for 21st place, qualifying for state.
Colin Kaberline, a Spring Hill sophomore, carded a 91 for 24th place.
Spring Hill sophomore Drake Abel shot a 93 for 26th place.
Tyler Stecklein, a Spring Hill freshman, placed 28th with a 95.
Spring Hill senior Tyler Spiegelhalter carded a 99 for 32nd place.
Kyle Stewart, a Spring Hill freshman, shot a 101 for 33rd place.
Class 4A Regional
Doty placed sixth in the Class 3A regional at Osage City Municipal Golf Course on Monday, May 15. Konitzer shot an 87 to tie for 11th place.
Garrett Cullor, a Prairie View sophomore, carded a 102 for 24th place.
Cooper Sloan, an Osawatomie sophomore, shot a 123 for 40th place.
Sophomores Corbin Crockett and Tucker Fennel also competed in the regional for Osawatomie.
