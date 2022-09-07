KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A familiar face in Panther Nation was on the sidelines with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
Former Paola Panther head football coach Michael Dumpert was recognized by the Kansas City Chiefs in the team’s third preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Dumpert was chosen for the “First Pass” of the game. He was also presented with a special edition football to commemorate the event.
“I was very humbled and surprised to be honored by making the First Pass at the Chiefs game, because I have always viewed football as a team endeavor,” Dumpert said. “I felt that my many players and coaches were an integral part of our success during my coaching career. That being said, I was proud to represent Paola.”
It was a night of honors for Kansas City.
Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., was chosen to bang the drum during pregame from the new Chiefs Kingdom Drum Deck, one of the Game Day Traditions at Arrowhead.
Kendrick was influential in helping Buck O’Neil get inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.
He is currently working on the “Thanks A Million” project to raise $1 million dollars by Nov. 13, which would be Buck O’Neil’s 111th birthday. The “Thanks A Million” project plans to build the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center at the side of the Paseo YMCA where the Negro Leagues was established in 1920.
Mahomes was not scheduled to play in the final preseason game but took the field for the first huddle, lining up in the old “Choir Huddle” as a tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson who passed away. Lenny “The Cool” Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowls, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV in 1969.
Dumpert coached with the Paola Panther football program for 42 years. He was head coach for 23 seasons. He led Paola to a state runner-up finish in 2006 and was the defensive coordinator when the Panthers captured state titles in 1984 and 1994. Dumpert retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
“It was wonderful to end my tenure as Paola High School’s football coach on such a high note,” Dumpert said. “I have a hard time accepting accolades such as this honor without thinking that I should be experiencing it with so many others from the Paola family, because, as we all know, it takes a village.
“That being said, it was an awesome experience,” he said. “I was able to finally take a breath and enjoy it after I actually threw the ball into Chris Penn’s hands and not over his head into the turf. The Kansas City Chiefs’ organization made me and my family feel very welcomed, and we know how lucky we were to be able to experience a Chiefs pregame from the sidelines.”
Coach Dumpert went to the game with his wife Bonnie and daughter Hannah Dumpert Hasselquist.
“Being able to share this experience with my wife, Bonnie, and my daughter, Hannah, made it even more special,” he said. “My family has supported my tenure as coach from day one to the final game, so having them by my side for this honor was memorable.
“It was special to witness Bob Kendrick hitting the drum and the ‘Choir Huddle’ that they did for Len Dawson in person,” Dumpert said. “Both of these giants were part of what makes the Kansas City area a special place.”
Dumpert is in the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He played football at Ottawa University where he was inducted into the college’s hall of fame.
Following the 2021 football season, coach Dumpert was named the Dave Bassore Kansas Head Coach of the Year by the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches’ Association.
“To be recognized by my coaching peers in the Kansas City area is truly meaningful and appreciated,” Dumpert said.
The Paola Panthers honored coach Dumpert and longtime assistant coach Steve Gorsuch during a home game against the Ottawa Cyclones on Friday, Sept 24. More than 100 players came back, forming two lines outside the locker room to greet coach Dumpert and Gorsuch as they entered the field. The Panthers did their part to mark the occasion, scoring 27 points in the third quarter on their way to a 55-20 victory.
The Paola High School football program is the fifth-winningest program all-time for Class 4A in the history of Kansas.
