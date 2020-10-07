PERRY, Kan. — Lola Edwards continues to set the place, not only for the Louisburg Lady Cats but also the entire field.
Edwards added another title to her belt, running a time of 23 minutes, 18 seconds for first place in the Perry-Lecompton Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 1. Maddy Rhamy of Louisburg placed fourth in 25:10.
Marina Johnson of Paola ran a time of 25:23 for seventh place. Darian Hudgeons of Paola placed 11th in 25:44. Hazel Downum of Paola was 17th in 26:18. Alana Bollinger of Paola ran a time of 26:20 for 18th place. Claire Brown of Louisburg placed 20th in 26:40. Kelsey Igert of Paola was 21st in 26:43.
The Paola Lady Panthers were runner-up in the meet. Louisburg placed third in the team standings.
Bree Gassman of Louisburg placed 27th in 27:11. Erin Apple of Louisburg was 30th in 27:17. Nova Ptacek was 36th in 27:55. Lily Woolsey of Paola was 53rd in 29:17.
Carson Houchen led the Louisburg boys in the Perry-Lecompton Invitational, placing ninth in 20:45.
Cutter Mead of Paola finished 18th, crossing the finish line in 21:22.
Cade Holtzen of Louisburg was 24th in 21:36. Wildcat Ryan Rogers placed 34th in 22:22.
Gavin Carter of Paola was 44th in 22:33. Tanner Petillo of Paola placed 45th in 22:35.
Leo Martin of Louisburg was 55th in 23:17. Samuel Downum of Paola was 64th in 23:49. Braydn Rockers of Paola placed 68th in 24:12.
Trent Allen of Louisburg was runner-up in the boys junior varsity race with a time of 22:45. Teammates Sawyer Richardson and Griffin Drew placed eighth and ninth.
Alexis French of Louisburg placed sixth in the girls junior varsity race with a time of 29:21. Kennady Wilkerson of Louisburg was ninth.
Louisburg is back in action this week for their home invitatiinal on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Louisburg will run against Frontier League rivals Paola and Spring Hill in the meet which will be held at Lewis-Young Park.
