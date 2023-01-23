230125_mr_spt_jamison_03

OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County boys swim team had eight first-place performances and six runner-up finishes in a meet victory at home.

The Miami County boys swim team scored 301 points to take the team title Wednesday, Jan. 18. Coffeyville’s Field Kindley placed second with 170 points, holding off third-place Fort Scott by three points.

