OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County boys swim team had eight first-place performances and six runner-up finishes in a meet victory at home.
The Miami County boys swim team scored 301 points to take the team title Wednesday, Jan. 18. Coffeyville’s Field Kindley placed second with 170 points, holding off third-place Fort Scott by three points.
“We had out first meet back after the break and boys really came out fighting,” coach Mary Argeropoulos said. “Every team member placed and scored points. All swimmers set at least two personal best times.”
Andrew Jamison and Landen Terflinger swam state times in the meet. Jamison qualified for state in the 100 breaststroke. Terflinger swam a state-qualifying time in the 500 freestyle.
Colin Brown, Colton Prettyman, Luke Hebert and Terflinger swam state consideration times. Brown swam a state-consideration time in the 100 freestyle. Prettyman turned in his consideration time in the 100 freestyle. Hebert had a consideration time in the 100 butterfly. Terflinger swam a consideration time in the 200 individual medley.
Brayton Brueggen, Jamison, Brown and Prettyman placed first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:51.48.
Jamison placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a state-qualifying time of 1:05. Prettyman was runner-up.
Terflinger won the 500 freestyle with a state-qualifying time of 5:28.78. Hebert placed second.
Brown won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12. Terflinger placed second in the event.
Hebert placed first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00. Prettyman was second.
Brueggen placed first in the 100 backstroke. Brueggen was runner-up in the 200 freestyle.
Jamison placed second in the 50 freestyle. Jaden Argeropoulos finished 10th. Eric Zhang was 11th.
Terflinger, Zhang, Herbert and Argeropoulos placed third in the 200 medley relay.
Hebert, Argeropoulos, Zhang and Terflinger placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Argeropoulos placed seventh in the 100 backstroke. Zhang was eighth.
Several Miami County boys are ranked in the top 25 in the state of Kansas.
Louisburg swimmers Brayton Brueggen, Colton Prettyman, Andrew Jamison and Colin Brown are ranked eighth fastest in the state in the medley relay, 14th fastest in the 400 freestyle relay and 16th place in the 200 freestyle relay.
Brown is ranked fifth in the state in the 100 butterfly. He is ranked 15th in the backstroke and 19th in the individual medley.
Jamison is ranked 11th in the 200 individual medley, 13th in the 500 freestyle, 16th in the 200 freestyle and 17th in the 100 breaststroke.
Terflinger is ranked 18th in the 100 freestyle and 22nd in the 200 freestyle.
Hebert is ranked 19th in the 500 freestyle.
Prettyman is ranked 25th in the 200 freestyle and 25th in the 100 backstroke.
