LOUISBURG – The accolades keep coming in for the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team that placed third in the Class 4A-1A state tournament.
Eight players were named to the Frontier League soccer team. Louisburg, 16-2, placed third in the state and won the league title.
Braden Yows, Treston Carlson and Cade Gassman were first-team all-league selections for the Wildcats.
Yows had a school-record 21 assists. He scored seven goals.
Carlson scored a team-leading 16 goals. He had a school-record eight game-winning goals.
Gassman scored 13 goals for the Wildcats. He had eight assists.
Jackson Rainforth, a Spring Hill senior, had more votes than any player in the league. He was a first-team selection at midfielder. Rainforth set the offense for the Broncos. He had three goals and five assists.
Spring Hill senior Hunter Williams was a first-team selection at forward. He scored 13 goals with four assists.
Chezney Haney, a Spring Hill senior, was voted to the all-league team for the third time. He was named first-team at goalie. He is a two-time first-team selection.
Louisburg senior stopper back Luke Faulker, sophomore goalie Mack Newell, and sophomore forward Colin McManigal were second-team selections.
Faulkner was a defender for a Wildcat team that posted 11 shutouts on the season. Louisburg allowed just 11 goals in 18 games.
Newell made his varsity debut in the season opener. He made 88 saves on the season.
McManigal scored nine goals for the Wildcats.
Spring Hill sophomore Caleb Brueckner was a second-team selection at midfield.
Keen Knittel of Spring Hill, a senior, was a second-team selection at outside back.
Ian Heid, a Paola senior, was honorable mention at midfield.
Ben Timpe of Paoa, a senior, was honorable mention at midfield.
Carden Escobar, a Paola sophomore, was honorable mention at defender.
Wildcat Michael Seuferling, a junior, was an honorable mention at outside back.
Hunter Rogers, a Louisburg junior, was honorable mention at midfield.
Ridge Gerstberger, a Spring Hill senior, was honorable mention at forward.
ALL-FRONTIER LEAGUE SOCCER
First Team
Jackson Rainforth, Spring Hill, senior; Braden Yows, Louisburg, junior; Colby Zimmerman, Baldwin, senior; Treston Carlson, Louisburg, senior; Grady McCune, Baldwin, senior; Cade Gassman, Louisburg, sophomore; Hunter Williams, Spring Hill, senior; Abel Mendoza, Tonganoxie, senior; Grayson Sonntag, Tonganoxie, junior; Keaton Herron, Eudora, senior
GOALIE: Chezney Haney, Spring Hill, senior
Second Team
Mayson Sprague, Bonner Springs, junior; Matthew Powell, Ottawa, senior; Caleb Brueckner, Spring Hill, sophomore; Timothy Shockey, Bonner Springs, freshman; Keen Knittel, Spring Hill, senior; Jace McCormick, Eudora, senior; Devin Prather, Baldwin, junior; Reese Fogle, Ottawa, junior; Luke Faulkner, Louisburg, senior; Colin McManigal, Louisburg, sophomore
GOALIE – Mack Newell, Louisburg, sophomore
Honorable Mention
Cuyler Kietzman, Tonganoxie, junior; Utah Hester, Baldwin, freshman; Hunter Rogers, Louisburg, junior; Michael Seuferling, Louisburg, junior; Chris Hanson, Ottawa, senior; Dylan Meier, Eudora, senior; Ian Heid, Paola, senior; John Mitchell, Spring Hill, senior; Afton Boone, Tonganoxie, senior; Alex Kooken, Eudora, senior; Grayson Renfro, Piper, senior; Caleb Carr, Baldwin, sophomore; Zack Reno, Bonner Springs, senior; Ridge Gerstberger, Spring Hill, senior; Brenan Kuzmic, Tonganoxie, sophomore; Carden Escobar, Paola, sophomore; Kade Carlson, Ottawa, junior; Dakota Coates, Tonganoxie, senior; Logan Jackson, Bonner Springs, sophomore; Ben Timpe, Paola, senior; Michael Garber, Baldwin, junior; Tavian Cruse, Bonner Springs, sophomore; Aron Mitchell, Eudora, senior
GOALIE: Kyron Fergus, Piper, senior; Jackson McWilliams, Tonganoxie, freshman
