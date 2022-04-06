PAOLA — Five members of the Class 4A substate championship Paola Panther basketball team were selected to the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Team.
Senior center Trey Moala and senior forward Caden Marcum were first-team selections. Moala was named the player of the year. (See related story)
Senior forward Dalton Picek was a second-team selection. Senior guard Logan Newkirk and senior post player Caden Rhamy were honorable mention selections.
Eighteen players were named to the Spotlight boys basketball team. There are five first-team, six second-team and seven honorable mention.
Prairie View senior Josh Robbins was a first-team selection at forward.
Louisburg senior Michael Sueferling earned first-team honors at guard.
Spring Hill junior Luke Metcalf was a first-team selection at guard.
Moala averaged 16.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Marcum posted 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He made a team-leading 30 3-point field goals on the season. Marcum has signed with the University of Tennessee on a baseball scholarship.
“Caden was extremely coachable, worked hard, and competed even harder,” Paola coach Ryan Oshel said. “He gave us another option offensively as someone that could create his own shot and that really helped open up the floor for everyone else throughout the season.
“He is such a good athlete that he provided a lot of help on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor,” Oshel said. “Caden was a critical piece of our team and will be greatly missed next year.”
Robbins averaged 16.2 points per game for the Prairie View Buffalos.
Seuferling posted 13 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal per game. He was one of the Wildcats’ top defenders.
“He is an incredible kid who always plays hard and with a great attitude at all times,” Louisburg coach Ty Pfannenstiel said. “He always guarded the opposing team’s best player.
“He guarded Trey Moala of Paola and held him to 9 the first game and 7 the second game, Pfannenstiel said. “We basically never subbed Michael out of the game, that’s how important he was for us.”
Metcalf averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and shot 38 percent from 3-point range for the Broncos.
“Luke helped us to a strong second half of the season,” Spring Hill coach Wesley Book said. “He was our leading scorer and was second in rebounding.
“He also would have to take on tough defensive tasks on the other end,” Book said.
Kaiden Walker, a Prairie View senior, was a second-team selection at post. He averaged 13.4 points per game. Walker had more than 200 rebounds on the season.
Louisburg junior Colyer Winfield earned second-team honors at forward. He posted 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
“He was the third leading scorer for us and second leading rebounder for us,” Pfannenstiel said. “He logged a lot of minutes for us due to our lack of size and rebounding.
“Wingfield had some really good games for us offensively,” he said. “I had many conversations with coaches after the game commenting on how good of a player he was for us. He is a good kid and was very coachable.”
Picek, a second-team selection at forward, averaged 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
“The stats don’t tell the whole story of how valuable Dalton was for our team,” Oshel said. “Dalton consistently played as hard, if not harder, than anyone on the floor.
“He had a knack for always coming up with a big play when we needed it,” Oshel said. “It may have been an offensive rebound or drawing a charge in a big moment, but he always seemed to make a play for us.”
Osawatomie junior Japin Scales was a second-team selection at forward. Scales posted 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 points per game.
“Japin led us in rebounding and was third in scoring,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “Japin can do a little bit of everything and will definitely be counted on to lead us next year.”
Daniel Mitchell, a Spring Hill senior, earned second-team honors at guard. Mitchell averaged 9.1 points per game.
“He often guarded the other team’s best player,” Book said.
“He battled through a finger injury in the middle of the year, but that did not slow him down,” Book sad. “He hit six 3-pointers against Louisburg in a big win on the road there.”
Layton Hodgson, an Osawatomie senior, was second-team at guard. Hodgson posted 9.4 points and 2.2 assists per game.
“Layton led us in scoring and assists,” Pitts said. “He was our captain on the floor.
“He is a 4.0 student and will be on the KBCA All State All-Academic team,” Pitts said. “Layton always does a great job of representing the team on and off the floor.”
Louisburg junior Mack Newell was honorable mention at center.
Osawatomie senior Matthew Fanning was honorable mention at forward.
Spring Hill senior Kameron Crotchett was honorable mention at forward.
Osawatomie freshman Joseph Mitzner was honorable mention at guard.
Zach Theis, a Prairie View senior, was honorable mention at guard.
Rhamy, Paola, was honorable mention at forward.
Newkirk, Paola, was honorable mention at guard.
Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball
First Team
C — Trey Moala, SR, Paola
F — Caden Marcum, SR, Paola
F — Josh Robbins, SR, Prairie View
G — Michael Seuferling, SR, Louisburg
G — Luke Metcalf, JR, Spring Hill
Second Team
C — Kaiden Walker, SR, Prairie View
F — Colyer Wingfield, JR, Louisburg
F — Dalton Picek, SR, Paola
F — Japin Scales, JR, Osawatomie
G — Daniel Mitchell, SR, Spring Hill
G — Layton Hodgson, SR, Osawatomie
Honorable Mention
C — Mack Newell, JR, Louisburg
F — Matthew Fanning, SR, Osawatomie
F — Caden Rhamy, SR, Paola
F — Kameron Crotchett, SR, Spring Hill
G — Joseph Mitzner, FR, Osawatomie
G — Logan Newkirk, SR, Paola
G — Zach Theis, SR, Prairie View
