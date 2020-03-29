PAOLA – The Paola Lady Panther basketball team was a basket away from going to state, playing top seeded Eudora on the road in the Class 4A substate championship game.
Senior post player Trinity McDow and sophomore forward Kate Ediger were first-team selections on the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Team for the Lady Panthers.
Spring Hill junior Allisyn Frank was a first-team selection for the Lady Broncos.
Madilyn Melton, a Louisburg junior, was a first-team selection for the Lady Cats.
Osawatomie junior Allie Lagasse was a first-team selection for the Lady Trojans.
The Spotlight girls basketball team features 18 of the top area basketball players. The team features five first-team selections, six second-team selections and seven honorable mention selections.
The starting five on the Spotlight girls basketball team averaged 59 points, 30 rebounds per game and 11 steals per game.
Second team players averaged more than 50 points per game and 30 rebounds per game.
First Team
McDow led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, six rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. She also had the lowest turnover percentage on the team and led the club in charges taken. McDow was named the Spotlight player of the year. (See related story)
Ediger posted eight points, 5.2 rebounds, two assists and two steals per game for Paola. Ediger has the second-lowest turnover percentage on the team.
Frank was a force on both ends of the court for the Spring Hill Lady Broncs. She averaged 15.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
“Alli really developed into a player we could depend on to make big shots for us and grab rebounds, Spring Hill coach Clay Frigon said. “By combining her work ethic and coachability, she became a complete basketball player this year for us.”
Melton was a team-leader for the Lady Cats. She averaged 13.3 points and 7.09 rebounds per game. Melton added 2.28 deflections, 1.86 steals and 1.33 blocks per game. She shot 49.3 percent from the floor.
“Madilyn finished the season very strong for us,” Louisburg coach Leanna Willer said. “She was our leading scorer, but she also stepped up her rebounding and defensive game to become very valuable on both ends of the floor. At the beginning of the season, we were looking for her to have a big year, and I believe she expected the same of herself.
“Madilyn had a bit of a tough time getting to the rim toward the beginning of the year, but she started to learn to be more physical and find ways to score,” Willer said. “Teams recognize that she is the player to stop when they play us, but her skill and experience help her overcome. Madilyn is definitely leaving her mark on the Lady Cats basketball program, and we look forward to having her back next year.”
Lagasse was the spark plug that fired up the Osawatomie Lady Trojans. Lagasse averaged 11.7 points, three rebounds and three steals per game
Second Team
Lady Cat junior Alyse Moore was an offensive threat and a tough defender. Moore averaged 8.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. She added 2.76 steals and 2.38 deflections per game. Moore shot 40.7 percent.
Alyse is the type of player who gives 100 percent effort 100 percent of the time,” coach Willer said. “She goes full speed and refuses to give less. She would run through a brick wall for her teammates only to get back up and do it again. On the court, Alyse is physical and leads the team in rebounds and steals.
“Her speed and physicality allowed us to play the type of defense we wanted,” Willer said. “Alyse was our second leading scorer this season - a huge asset on both offense and defense. Alyse's heart shows a lot about what we are trying to teach in our program. It's more than basketball.”
Paola senior Brayden Hanf was a four-year member of the program. She averaged 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Hanf added 1.8 steals per game and was strong with the basketball. She had the third lowest turnover percentage on the team.
Osawatomie junior center Madie Ballou was a dominant post player for the Lady Trojans. She averaged 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Ballou caught fire in the second half of the season, nearly averaging a double-double with 10 points and 8.9 rebounds in the final 10 games.
Spring Hill sophomore guard Cate Milroy was the offense field general for the Lady Broncos. She was also called upon to slow the other team down. Milroy posted 6.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists per game.
“Cate was called on early on to play a key role in running our offense and in the process became an integral part of our offense,” coach Frigon said. “She was also always willing to get on the floor for a loose ball or take a charge on defense.”
Prairie View Lady Buffalo Abby Kellerman, a senior, was a post player who was one of the team's leaders in points and rebounds.
Osawatomie senior guard Ashlyn Kaempfe ran the offense for the Lady Trojans. Kaempfe was a strong outside shooter, saw the floor well and was a tough defender. She averaged 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Honorable Mention
Paola senior guard Madison Bryant was a playmaker for the Lady Panthers.
“She made some big plays and big shots for us throughout the season,” Paola coach Stuart Ross said.
Louisburg junior Brooklyn Diederich was a strong shooting guard for the Lady Cats. She averaged 6.0 points, 5.7 deflections, 2.09 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.23 assists per game.
“Brooklyn is one of those girls who just has a nose for the ball,” coach Willer said. “She may be small, but she covers more court than anyone else and leads the team in deflections. If there's a chance, Brooklyn will get a hand on the ball.
“Brooklyn plays like the Energizer bunny, she just doesn't quit,” Willer said. “She was our third leading scorer and a person we want out there on the floor. We know she will play smart, give the effort that we need, and take care of the basketball.”
Osawatomie guard Sydne Booe was a 3-point shooting threat for the Lady Trojans. She shot 38 percent from the 3-point line. Booe also knew how to get the free throw line. She made opponents pay for the fouls, making 86 percent of her free throws.
Prairie View senior forward Ashlyn Kirkpatrick shot the ball well for the Lady Buffalos and was strong on the boards rebounding.
Louisburg senior Haley Cain did a little bit of everything for the Lady Cats. She was a big sixth-man off the bench. Cain averaged 2.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.52 deflections, 1.14 steals and 1.09 assists per game.
“Haley has been extremely important to the Lady Cats basketball program over the last four years, and she truly embodies the values of our program,” coach Willer said. “Haley is one of the most unselfish players I have ever worked with.
“Her role on the court has changed a lot over the years, but she is always willing to do whatever is best for the team,” Willer said. “Every day she was constantly working to improve, even down to the last practice. Her leadership was vital to the team this year, and we were lucky to have her.”
Kaylen Dawson, a Spring Hill senior, was a guard who not only defended, but drove the lane and saw the floor well. She averaged 4.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
“Kaylen has played varsity since her sophomore year,” coach Frigon said. “She led us this year in steals on the defensive side. Her ability to get in the lane and find open players is something we are going to miss next year.”
Paola senior forward Macaela Garrett was strong with the basketball. She was a solid 3-point shooter and played tough inside.
